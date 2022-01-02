"Alex de Minaur is a really tricky player; I'm really looking forward to playing that match" - Matteo Berrettini

World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini is relishing the prospect of playing against Alex de Minaur when Italy take on Australia in the 2022 ATP Cup.

Speaking at a press conference before Italy's ATP Cup opener against Australia, Berrettini credited the Australian as a "tricky" player. He stated that de Minaur makes full use of his home conditions to bring out his best.

"Alex is a really tricky player, especially here in Sydney, in his home country," Berrettini said. "He's been playing his best tennis here."

Matteo Berrettini defeated the World No. 34 in straight sets at the 2021 Queen's Club Championships semifinal in their only previous encounter. The 25-year-old doesn't expect to have it as easy this time, especially with the change in surface from grasscourt to hardcourt.

Berrettini admitted that he will have to produce his best to trump de Minaur. However, he is excited to test himself when the two face off in the second singles match of the Italy vs Australia tie.

"It's going to be a very tough match. I played him on grass, so different surface, different conditions," Berrettini said. "I'm really looking forward to that match. I have to play really good to beat him."

The World No. 7 also admitted playfully that he has a soft spot for Australia because of his relationship with Ajla Tomljanovic. Matteo Berrettini has been dating Tomljanovic for more than a year now, and the two have been regularly spotted cheering for one another during their matches.

"I have to say I have a soft spot for Australia, otherwise Ajla is going to be upset," Berrettini said.

Matteo Berrettini has a chance to avenge his loss to Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 ATP Cup final

The 2021 ATP Cup finalists play each other in the group stage this year

Italy face Russia in their last group tie of the ATP Cup 2022. A repeat of the 2021 ATP Cup final will see Matteo Berrettini once again play Daniil Medvedev in the second singles rubber. In 2021, Medvedev defeated Berrettini 6-4, 6-2.

However, Russia's team has been significantly compromised. Both Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev have pulled out of the tournament and all the responsibilities lie solely with Medvedev now.

Matteo Berrettini acknowledged that this is not a full-strength Russia team but still expected them to offer strong resistance. Speaking about his upcoming match against the World No. 2, Berrettini said he has prepared as best as he could. He state that he hopes to extract revenge against Medvedev this year.

"Russia's team is different compared to last year for COVID-19 reasons, so it's going to be a different match. But it is going to be one of the toughest matches we have to play," Berrettini said. "I have worked hard to be ready for the match against Medvedev, so we will see."

