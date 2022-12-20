"Tom is nuts" - Martina Navratilova amused by Tom Cruise's bravery during the filming of new Mission Impossible movie

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova is very active on her social media platforms and is quite vocal in expressing her views on several topics like politics, entertainment, sports, and gender equality.

She recently marveled at the bravery of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise while sharing a clip from his upcoming film Mission Impossible 7. In the clip, Cruise, who is known for his highly dangerous stunts in movies, can be seen riding his motorcycle off a cliff.

Navratilova called the 60-year-old actor "nuts" jokingly while also commending him on his bravery.

"Tom is nuts!!!! Also brave!" Martina Navratilova tweeted.

"I’m not worried about the future of the sport at all" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova looks on after the Women’s Singles Final match at the 2022 US Open

Martina Navratilova recently revealed that she was worried about the future of tennis after the retirement of the current generation of players.

In her column for the Wall Street Journal, the 18-time Grand Slam champion pointed out that after the retirement of the Williams sisters on the women's side and the 'Big 3' on the men's side, there is going to be a hole. She accepted that for many years, the next generation of tennis players did not succeed the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

"There’s going to be such a hole, after losing Roger and Serena in the same year. You can’t ever replace giants like that. You just have to have faith that new ones will eventually take their place," Navratilova said.

"In fact, for years we kept thinking that we would get a new generation to follow in the footsteps of Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic on the men’s side, and Serena and Venus on the women’s side, but it didn’t really happen," Martina Navratilova added.

The 66-year-old mentioned that the new generation is now slowly starting to creep up and succeed on the biggest stages.

"But the new generation is starting to finally claw their way in, in a big way, both on the men’s side and the women’s side, and last year we did have the odd Grand Slam winner here and there," she stated.

"Pretty soon we’ll fall in love with the new players—and there are some great personalities out there. Hopefully, this new generation will be even better, because things come in cycles. But also, the previous generation plants seeds for the next one. So, I’m not worried about the future of the sport at all," Navratilova added.

