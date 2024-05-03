Jiri Lehecka advanced to the semifinals of the Madrid Open 2024 after Daniil Medvedev was forced to retire having lost the opening set 6-4 on Thursday, May 2.

Lehecka thus became the first Czech since Tomas Berdych to make it to the semifinals of an ATP Masters event. Back in 2015, Berdych, who is now part of the 22-year-old player's coaching team, reached the semifinals in Madrid only to lose to Rafael Nadal.

When reminded of the feat during his on-court interview after the match, Lehecka teased Berdych on his record against the top 3 before lauding the 2010 Wimbledon finalist for helping him with his game.

"Yeah, he talks about it a lot. He's not smiling that much when I ask him about his record against the top-3, I am just joking," said Lehecka when asked if Berdych spoke to him about his playing days.

Lehecka who got past Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 stressed that Berdych had all the things that he needed before adding that the 38-year-old was trying to teach him some "short-cuts."

"He is a guy who has been on the top for such a long time. He has all the things that I need. His words are that he is trying to give me some short-cuts and I totally agree with him. There are some things that every player must go through by himself but if there is something different that is what he is helping me with, and I think it works well." he added.

Jiri Lehecka made a classy gesture to Daniil Medvedev after reaching Madrid Open SF

Lehecka had a word with Medvedev before the Russian left the court

After being confirmed of a spot in the Madrid Open semifinals, Jiri Lehecka wished Daniil Medvedev well while signing the camera.

"Get well soon Daniil," the Czech wrote.

Jiri Lehecka will next face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the Madrid Open. The Canadian reached the final four of a Masters 1000 event on clay for the first time in his career after his quarterfinal opponent Jannik Sinner was forced to withdraw from the match due to a right hip injury.

Lehecka and Auger-Aliassime will lock horns for the second time, with the Czech winning their previous encounter 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(3) in the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2023.

Whoever out of the two comes out on top, will face either Taylor Fritz or Andrey Rublev in the Madrid Open final.

