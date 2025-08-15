  • home icon
  Tommy Paul has an adoring reaction to fiancée Paige Lorenze's chic look as she channels inner businesswoman

Tommy Paul has an adoring reaction to fiancée Paige Lorenze's chic look as she channels inner businesswoman

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 15, 2025 07:31 GMT
cinch Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty
Tommy Paul has an adorable reaction to fiancée Paige Lorenze's chic look as she channels inner businesswoman - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul, who suffered a second-round exit at the Cincinnati Masters, recently reacted to his fiancée, Paige Lorenze, and her brand, Dairy Boy. On Thursday, Lorenze shared photos from her latest business activity with respect to the lifestyle brand.

In the photos, Lorenze styles and prepares the press conference related to her brand in New York City. She wore a crisp white button-down shirt paired with light blue jeans against a vibrant backdrop of pink, green, and black cozy jackets. She shared multiple pictures ahead of her press conference. She wrote:

"@dairyboy press day 📋☑️ can’t wait to see you guys tomorrow, it’s worth the wait!"
Under the comments section, Tommy Paul shared a heartfelt reaction to Lorenze's photoshoot. He wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️"
Comments section
Comments section

Paige Lorenze founded the Dairy Boy brand in 2021. The brand is known for clean lines, varsity fonts, farm-inspired motifs (like strawberries and fish), and warm pastel tones. Some of their signature items include trucker hats, camo crewnecks, denim in light and dark washes, pajama sets, fleece, flannel, and jackets.

Some of these products were launched for the first time during the 2023 US Open in New York. In March, Dairy Boy became the official merchandising and gifting partner of the Indian Wells Open.

In the collaboration, she released retro-inspired crewnecks, tote bags, and caps. Meanwhile, in June, Lorenze hosted the inaugural Dairy Boy Polo Classic at Greenwich Polo Club.

Tommy Paul gave Paige Lorenze a $600K worth diamond engagement ring

Earlier this summer, on July 13, Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze dropped their engagement news with a joint Instagram post. It was captioned:

"forever 🤍"
The proposal from Tommy Paul took place in a picturesque beach setting on the shores of Nantucket. Paige Lorenze was dressed in a long, white, crochet-style dress, while Paul sported a white button-up shirt and jeans.

The engagement ring is an emerald-cut solitaire diamond. Its estimated value is around $600,000, with a color grade of D–F (extremely rare and colorless) and VVS clarity, according to Brides.

The couple first went public in October 2022. Since then, Lorenze has been a regular at Paul's matches at high-profile events, including Wimbledon, Indian Wells, and the Australian Open.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

