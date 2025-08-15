Tommy Paul has an adoring reaction to fiancée Paige Lorenze's chic look as she channels inner businesswoman

Tommy Paul, who suffered a second-round exit at the Cincinnati Masters, recently reacted to his fiancée, Paige Lorenze, and her brand, Dairy Boy. On Thursday, Lorenze shared photos from her latest business activity with respect to the lifestyle brand.In the photos, Lorenze styles and prepares the press conference related to her brand in New York City. She wore a crisp white button-down shirt paired with light blue jeans against a vibrant backdrop of pink, green, and black cozy jackets. She shared multiple pictures ahead of her press conference. She wrote:&quot;@dairyboy press day 📋☑️ can’t wait to see you guys tomorrow, it’s worth the wait!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Tommy Paul shared a heartfelt reaction to Lorenze's photoshoot. He wrote:&quot;❤️❤️❤️&quot;Comments sectionPaige Lorenze founded the Dairy Boy brand in 2021. The brand is known for clean lines, varsity fonts, farm-inspired motifs (like strawberries and fish), and warm pastel tones. Some of their signature items include trucker hats, camo crewnecks, denim in light and dark washes, pajama sets, fleece, flannel, and jackets.Some of these products were launched for the first time during the 2023 US Open in New York. In March, Dairy Boy became the official merchandising and gifting partner of the Indian Wells Open.In the collaboration, she released retro-inspired crewnecks, tote bags, and caps. Meanwhile, in June, Lorenze hosted the inaugural Dairy Boy Polo Classic at Greenwich Polo Club.Tommy Paul gave Paige Lorenze a $600K worth diamond engagement ring Earlier this summer, on July 13, Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze dropped their engagement news with a joint Instagram post. It was captioned:&quot;forever 🤍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe proposal from Tommy Paul took place in a picturesque beach setting on the shores of Nantucket. Paige Lorenze was dressed in a long, white, crochet-style dress, while Paul sported a white button-up shirt and jeans.The engagement ring is an emerald-cut solitaire diamond. Its estimated value is around $600,000, with a color grade of D–F (extremely rare and colorless) and VVS clarity, according to Brides.The couple first went public in October 2022. Since then, Lorenze has been a regular at Paul's matches at high-profile events, including Wimbledon, Indian Wells, and the Australian Open.