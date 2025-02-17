Tommy Paul discloses his true feelings about loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon and fancying his chances

Tommy Paul recently expressed regret over losing the 2024 Wimbledon title chances to Carlos Alcaraz. The American, being confident in his potential on grass courts, believes he could have turned the tables in the closely contested match against the Spaniard.

Carlos Alcaraz showcased a classic comeback to defeat an in-form Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and secured a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals. Alcaraz faced a tough challenge from his opponent for the third match in a row. However, he maintained his composure and went on to win in three hours and 11 minutes on Centre Court.

Paul was recently asked if he had ever been part of a Grand Slam draw he felt he could win. Speaking on the Nothing Major Podcast, the American pointed to his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz as a missed opportunity he believes he could have seized.

"I think Wimbledon last year! You know I played Alcaraz and I have beaten him a couple times. I didn’t realise the level that he plays on grass obviously he had won Wimbledon the year before but I liked my level on grass, going in. And I was feeling myself," Paul said (40:30).

Former pro John Isner carried the same thoughts and therefore showcased firm agreement to the American's claim.

"I actually would agree...I legitimately thought you had a shot to win Wimbledon as well last year," Isner affirmed.

Despite his belief that he could have won, Tommy Paul praised Alcaraz's performance in the tournament and acknowledged that he deserved the title.

"The first set in the match was insane. I think it was an hour and half long, the first set...I was hoping that maybe he would drop his level a little bit after the first but that did not happen at all. He picked up his level and my level dropped and his did not come down," he added.

Tommy Paul reveals the reason behind his liking to play against Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6 - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul expressed his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz, admitting to the fact that he likes facing the Spaniard. Despite losing 4 out of 6 matches played against the 21-year-old, the American made it clear that competitiveness aside, he has fun playing against Alcaraz, due to his style of play.

"The serve is always the most important shot in men's tennis. I will have to serve very well in my next match, but the return will also be important. We both have an aggressive style of play, he is extremely aggressive. He entertains the crowd and it is a lot of fun to play against him if I have to be honest," he said, in a press conference at the 2024 Wimbledon.

Tommy Paul's 2025 season is yet to see a breakthrough performance. The American appeared dominant in his quest for the Dallas Open title but faced a defeat against Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal.

