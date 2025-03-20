  • home icon
Tommy Paul drops 1-word reaction to Frances Tiafoe's shirtless training session for Miami Open

By Nancy Singh
Modified Mar 20, 2025 09:09 GMT
Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul - Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe (L) and Tommy Paul [Images: Getty]

Tommy Paul has reacted to Frances Tiafoe's glimpses of a shirtless training session for the Miami Open. Both competed at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open held from March 3 to 16 in Indian Wells, California.

Tiafoe last competed on March 10. He couldn't advance further than the second round, being bested by Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6(8). He is gearing up for the Miami Open and is slated to compete on March 21, with the competitor yet to be decided.

Today, Tiafoe shared pictures on Instagram showcasing his shirtless training session for the upcoming tournament, captioned:

"Don't take it for granted.... @miamiopen soon✊🏿✊🏿🏁🏁"
The post caught the eye of the American player Paul, who left a one-word comment:

"Eat"
Screengrab of Tommy Paul&#039;s comment (top, below caption) on Frances Tiafoe&#039;s Instagram post (@bigfoe1998)
Screengrab of Tommy Paul's comment (top, below caption) on Frances Tiafoe's Instagram post (@bigfoe1998)

Paul could only reach the third round of the event, where he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev (6-4, 6-0). Currently, he is also preparing to compete at the Miami Open, and his first match of the tournament is scheduled to take place on March 21 against Alexander Bublik.

Tommy Paul revealed his tennis goals earlier this year

Tommy Paul had a conversation with Tennis.com at the 2025 Acapulco ATP 500 last month, where he was asked about his journey in tennis.

"When I was young, I had very difficult moments in my relationship with tennis. I saw myself making many sacrifices without achieving the expected results. All my college friends were enjoying life, but when I turned 21 and saw them starting to settle into office jobs, I truly became aware of how privileged I was to dedicate myself to tennis," Tommy Paul said.
"I began to enjoy training, improve, and surround myself with the right people. I realized that tennis was a job, but also something that made me have fun."

Opening up about his goals in tennis, Paul said:

"Everything I do off the court, all the decisions I make in my life, are based on tennis. This sport comes first for me. I work so hard that sometimes, before tournaments start, I get stressed, and my team makes me go fishing one morning to clear my mind. It's something that works very well for me."

Paul has won four ATP Tour titles; one in 2021 and three in 2024.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
