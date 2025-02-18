Tommy Paul drops 2-word reaction to influencer girlfriend Paige Lorenze's look for New York Fashion Week

Tommy Paul recently reacted to his influencer girlfriend Paige Lorenze's look for the 2025 New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Paul and Lorenze have been in a relationship since 2022.

The NYFW held its Fall 2025 event from February 6 to February 11, 2025, and was organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). The event was attended by celebrities from various backgrounds, including Paul's girlfriend, Lorenze

Paige Lorenze is a New York-based social media fashion influencer, model, and content creator. In 2021, she launched her lifestyle and clothing brand, Dairy Boy, which features loungewear, denim, and other apparel.

On February 17, Lorenze took to her Instagram handle and shared photos of her preparation for the New York Fashion Week. One of the photos featured her in a fur coat with her hair styled in a chic and sleek bun.

“GRWM for NYFW featuring something new from @wellahairusa launching soon 🤎 #wellapartner,” Lorenze captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to the pictures, Tommy Paul praised Paige Lorenze's hairstyle and wrote:

“Nice bun,” Paul commented.

Screen grab of Paul's comment [Image Source: Instagram]

On the tennis side of things, Tommy Paul kicked off his 2025 season at the Adelaide International, where he reached the semifinals before losing to the eventual champion, Felix Auger-Aliassime. He then participated in the Australian Open, making it to the quarterfinals before being defeated by the eventual runner-up, Alexander Zverev.

Last week, Paul competed at the Dallas Open, where he was the defending champion. He got past the likes of Jenson Brooksby, Ethan Quinn, and Reilly Opelka before losing to the eventual champion Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal.

Tommy Paul expected to compete at the Mexican Open 2025 in Acapulco

Tommy Paul the 2024 Mexican Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Tommy Paul is next expected to compete at the 2025 Mexican Open scheduled to take place at the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, Mexico from February 24 to March 1, 2025.

This will be his sixth appearance at the ATP 500 hard court tournament in Acapulco, having previously participated from 2020 to 2024. Last year, he was seeded seventh and suffered a first-round defeat to Jack Draper with a score of 0-6, 4-6.

Paul's best result at the Mexican Open came in 2023. He was seeded seventh in the tournament and began his campaign by defeating Emilio Gomez 6-1, 7-6(4) and compatriot Michael Mmoh 6-4, 2-2 retd. in the first and second rounds, respectively.

He then overcame compatriots Mackenzie McDonald and third seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. However, Paul missed out on securing the title after losing to eighth seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 in the championship match.

