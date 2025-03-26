Tommy Paul drops 2-word reaction to Reilly Opelka's Miami Open photodump

Tommy Paul shared a two-word reaction to Reilly Opelka's photodump from the ongoing Miami Open. Opelka lost in the third round of the tournament after losing 6-7(1), 3-6 to Tomas Machac.

Opelka was playing at the Miami Open for the first time since 2022 after missing a lot of tennis due to injury. Making his comeback this year, the former Top-20 player has made some decent runs at tournaments, such as reaching the final at the Brisbane International, where he had to retire from his match against Jiri Lehecka.

After his campaign at the Miami Open came to an end, Opelka shared pictures from his matches on his Instagram account, with the caption having a palm tree emoji.

Opelka's compatriot Tommy Paul was one of the first people to comment on the former's post, stating:

"First Like".

Tommy Paul reacts to Reilly Opelka's post. (Source: Instagram)

Aside from his on-court comeback, Opelka has recently been in the news a lot in the world of tennis. The American recently attracted a lot of attention due to his very aggressive stance against doubles tennis, citing them to be financially redundant and to be cluttering the current tennis schedule. Opelka also grabbed headlines as one of the named plaintiffs in the PTPA lawsuit against the tennis organizations.

Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul have both exited the Miami Open

Reilly Opelka at the Miami Open (Getty)

Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul have both been eliminated from the Miami Open in the third round. The former entered the tournament using a protected ranking and started his campaign with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over compatriot Christopher Eubanks.

He then produced a major upset by defeating 11th seed Holger Rune 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) to book his place in the third round of the Masters 1000 event. Here, Opelka faced 20th seed Tomas Machac and suffered a straight-set defeat.

Tommy Paul entered Miami as the 12th seed and received a bye to the second round, where he came back from a set down to defeat Alexander Bublik 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 and book his place in the third round. Here, the American faced 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo and suffered a 2-6, 6-7(4) defeat.

Only two American male players are left in the Miami Open, namely, third seed Taylor Fritz and 24th seed Sebastian Korda. Fritz will face 29th seed Matteo Berrettini while Korda will lock horns with fourth seed Novak Djokovic.

