Tommy Paul drops one-word reaction to girlfriend Paige Lorenze's 'aesthetic' photodump

Tommy Paul recently reacted to his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's photodump on social media. He is currently in action at the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship.

Paul started his campaign in Houston by cruising past Cristian Garin and then brushed aside Colton Smith in the quarterfinal. He defeated the qualifier in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(1).

The American left a comment on his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's aesthetic post on Instagram. He sounded delighted to witness the highly anticipated post.

Here's what Lorenze captioned her latest post:

"Not sure what this aesthetic is called but I’m committed."

Paul looked like he anticipated his girlfriend's post and replied in one word by saying:

"Finally"

Tommy Paul leaves a comment on his girlfriend's post - Image Source: @Lorenze Instagram

Paul and Lorenze connected via Instagram and began dating in 2022. Lorenze is an entrepreneur and a lifestyle influencer in the United States of America. She owns a popular clothing brand by the name of Dairy Boy.

Meanwhile, Paul is two wins away from winning his first title on tour this year. He spoke about his tough win against Colton Smith in the quarterfinal and sounded optimistic about winning the title in Houston.

“I came out playing really well. I think maybe he (Colton Smith) was a little nervous and gave me a few free points, but then he locked it in there in the second set,” Tommy Paul said in his on-court interview. “Both of us played high level. I'm glad we got to play a great match in front of you guys.”

“I just have a little bit more experience,” Paul said. “I’ve been out here a little longer, and it took me a really long time to make my first semi-final here. But I feel like we've made a lot of improvements in my game, and I'm excited for the next matchup,” he added.

Paul fired three aces against Smith and won an astonishing 92% of his first-serve points. He will take on Jenson Brooksby in the semifinal on Saturday (April 5, 2025).

"She plays pretty good, she knows what she's doing on the court," - Tommy Paul praises his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's tennis skills

Paul and Lorenze at the Cinch Championships - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul has praised his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's skills on the tennis court. The American was stunned by her decision-making ability.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Paul spoke about his outings with girlfriend Paige Lorenze. He cheekily agreed to not giving her enough time to play tennis together.

"I'm going to get in trouble for this because I always tell her that I'll go out and play tennis with her and then I always get lazy when it's my time to wind down and I never end up going out with her on the court. It's a sore subject. I'm not going to lie, I'm pretty impressed. She plays pretty good, she has the strokes down. She knows what she's doing on the court," Tommy Paul said

Lorenze is often seen supporting Paul during his significant matches on tour. The American is scheduled to play against Brooksby on Saturday. If he wins in the semifinal, he could face Frances Tiafoe or Brandon Nakashima in the finals.

