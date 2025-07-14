Tommy Paul gets engaged to girlfriend Paige Lorenze with romantic beachside proposal

American tennis ace Tommy Paul and lifestyle influencer Paige Lorenze announced their engagement on Sunday. They made the revelation through a romantic Instagram post.

Ad

Lorenze posted three photos from the romantic beachside getaway proposal by Paul. In the first photo, they can be seen facing each other with their eyes locked, indicating their love for each other. In the second photo, the influencer posted a photo of her diamond engagement ring. In the final photo, a blurry one, Paul is carrying Lorenze in the backdrop of the open sea.

"forever 🤍" Lorenze wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lorenze is a lifestyle influencer, model, content creator, and founder of the brand Dairy Boy. Paul, on the other hand, is a top-ranked American professional tennis player. He was the No. 13 seed in the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships but faced a second-round exit.

Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul were first linked in early 2022. By March 2022, Lorenze was spotted attending Paul's tennis matches. Finally, in October 2022, the couple went Instagram official.

Lorenze attended Tommy’s matches, including Wimbledon 2023, Australian Open 2023 (where he reached the semis), Roland Garros 2024 and 2025 (reaching QFs).

Ad

Tommy Paul highlights laziness coming in between playing tennis with Paige Lorenze

Earlier in April, during an interview with People magazine, the American tennis star revealed that his girlfriend Paige Lorenze likes to play tennis. However, his laziness often becomes an obstacle.

"I'm going to get in trouble for this because I always tell her that I'll go out and play tennis with her and then I always get lazy when it's my time to wind down and I never end up going out with her on the court," Paul said. "It's a sore subject."

Ad

However, Paul also mentioned that when it comes to her tennis skills, she has a ring to it. After seeing that for himself, he was left impressed.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm pretty impressed," he said. "She plays pretty good, she has the strokes down. She knows what she's doing on the court."

When not on the tennis court, Paul loves a "good barbecue" whenever his girlfriend is in town. He said:

Ad

"We will have all my friends over at my place and cook a barbecue or if my girlfriend's in town, she'll cook us all a meal, kind of hang out at the house, watch sports."

Both Paul and Lorenze are currently focused on their individual careers but spend time with each other whenever possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More