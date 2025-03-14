Tommy Paul & girlfriend Paige Lorenze arrive in Florida ahead of Miami Open, savor fresh meal courtesy American's own catch

Tommy Paul and his girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently spent some quality time together in Miami, Florida. The couple enjoyed a lunch date in their villa as Paul gears up to compete in the 2025 Miami Open, which starts next week.

Paul enters the Masters 1000 event on the back of a fourth-round exit in Indian Wells, being thrashed 4-6, 0-6 by Daniil Medvedev.

The American travelled early to Florida and devoured some quality food with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze. The latter shared an update on her Instagram account and revealed Paul's integral role in the meal prep.

"Fish caught by Tommy this morning," Tommy Paul's girlfriend wrote.

Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul enjoy lunch ahead of the Miami Open - Source: @PaigeLorenze Instagram

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze have been in a relationship since 2022. They travel together on tour with Lorenze cheering her partner on during crucial matches.

Apart from being an influencer, Lorenze is also an entrepreneur, owning a clothing brand called Dairy Boy. Here's a snap shared by her of their touchdown in Miami:

Paige Lorenze shares an update on social media - Source: @PaigeLorenze Instagram

Tommy Paul will compete at the Miami Open for the sixth time in his career, with his best performance so far being a fourth-round appearance in 2023. After cruising past Marc Andrea Huesler and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first few rounds, he was eliminated in the last 16 by Carlos Alcaraz.

The American has made a promising start to the season by amassing 12 wins from 16 matches so far, including semifinal runs at the Adelaide International and the Dallas Open.

"Tennis can appear glamorous, the reality is that it requires personal and professional sacrifice" - Tommy Paul's girlfriend hails the role of tennis players' partners

Paul with his girlfriend Lorenze in the cinch Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze has hailed the role of the partners of tennis players' in their careers. She feels proud of their independent careers despite offering constant support to their partners.

Hailing from Connecticut, Paige has made a name for herself as a popular lifestyle influencer. She wished for tennis players' partners to achieve their goals and make a name for themselves in the future.

"I am so happy about the evolution because we are much more than just women on the sidelines... The WAGs I’m close with are ambitious, hardworking and deeply supportive, not only of their partners, but also of each other.”

Paige also highlighted the immense personal and professional sacrifice involved in being a successful tennis couple.

"While tennis can appear glamorous, the reality is that it requires immense personal and professional sacrifice, much of which goes unseen... I hope to see a continued evolution of the WAG in 2025, as 2024 was a pivotal year for us all," Lorenze said.

Apart from Paige Lorenze, Morgan Riddle (Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend), and Ayan Broomfield (Frances Tiafoe's partner) are also seen wearing similar hats on tour. Despite supporting their partners, all three have carved out their own identities and are reshaping the way WAGs are viewed in sports.

