Tommy Paul & girlfriend Paige Lorenze steal the spotlight in stylish outfits at influencer's sister Whitney's wedding

Tommy Paul recently attended his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's sister's wedding alongside her. The ATP star was all smiles as he cherished the celebratory vibes with his partner's jolly family.

Paul is on a break following an impressive quarterfinal run at the 2025 Australian Open. The American secured four commendable victories to reach the final eight. However, he couldn't stand the challenge against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. Despite his efforts, Paul ultimately lost with a scoreline of 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze shared glimpses of her sister's wedding on Instagram. The renowned social media influencer was seen sharing moments of joy with her influencer sister. She also posted pictures alongside her partner Tommy Paul.

"she’s a wife 🥹🤍 @whitney_willis_," she captioned her post.

Paige Lorenze has been dating Tommy Paul since 2022. She is generally spotted in the stands during her boyfriend's tennis campaigns across the globe. She was also regarded as the 'best tennis WAG at the 2025 Australian Open'. She partnered with local designers like Mode Mischief to emerge as the crowd's perfect choice.

Tommy Paul's Australian Open campaign ends up with a breakthrough achievement

Tommy Paul reached a career milestone at the 2025 Australian Open. The 27-year-old joined Taylor Fritz as he broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings. He took pride in sharing a heartwarming statement after attaining the massive feat.

The American thanked his close-knit team and credited their collective and consistent efforts.

"There's a lot more structure in my life. I have such a good team around me. I would probably credit most of it to my team. Keeping my body healthy is huge throughout the whole year," he said, after his fourth round win at the Australian Open.

Finalist Zverev also praised Paul for his consistent performances since 2024. In a press conference before their quarterfinal clash, the German highlighted the technical skills that make Paul a respected player on the tour.

"I think he grew a lot as a player, right?... He had some great results at Grand Slams, Masters events. He's a top player now. I think he is somebody that is quite a smart player. I think he is somebody that can change tactics quite a lot when he plays tennis. He can mix up his serves a lot. He can mix up his groundstrokes a lot. He can go high with the forehand, can go faster, use a lot of backhand slice," he said.

Paul has now surpassed the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton in the ATP rankings. He currently stands in 9th position with a total of 3495 points already.

