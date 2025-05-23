"Tommy Paul is the most quiet in self-promotion" - Girlfriend Paige opens up about what she loves about the American & what he could do better

American ATP star Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, recently expressed her desire to see the 28-year-old work on his social media visibility. According to the renowned influencer, Paul, as a player, should level up his fan engagement by publishing more content around his life. However, besides extending suggestions for him to make the most out of his career, she couldn't back down from admiring his humble nature.

Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul started dating in 2022 after meeting a month prior. A Connecticut native and former competitive skier, Lorenze is a multifaceted entrepreneur. She founded the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy in 2021, a brand that brought rural-inspired aesthetic into the spotlight. She also manages home brand American Charm and creates lifestyle and fashion content on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Having built a career on content creation, Lorenze mentioned how she sees a need for Paul to work on his social media presence. According to her, the process of building a business starts with creating a strong community around oneself.

“There is, like, a sort of secret sauce to it. Understanding that you have to build a community first before expanding is key. In my opinion, everyone who has an engaged audience should be making a business out of it," she said in a recent interview with GQ Sports.

According to Lorenze, Paul produces the least content when compared to other American ATP stars. She admitted to working on the 28-year-old's social game, along with appreciating his humble nature.

“I think of all the American guys, Tommy is the most quiet in terms of self-promotion. I’m pushing him in general to create content because I see the value in it, and I want him to make the most of his career. There’s an entire side of Twitter that goes nuts for him! And sometimes I also wish he would involve the crowd a little bit more," she added.

After his semifinal defeat against Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open, Tommy Paul is now preparing himself for another challenge at the upcoming French Open.

Tommy Paul receives major advantage at the 2025 French Open draw

Tommy Paul at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Twelve - Source: Getty

The upcoming Major event at Roland Garros could prove to be a siginificant breakthrough for American ATP star Tommy Paul. According to the freshly released draw, the 28-year-old probably has the easiest draw in the 128-player event. Set to begin his run against a qualifier, Paul will face either Tristan Schoolkate or Marton Fucsovic in the second round.

His third-round match would likely be against Russian player Karen Khachanov, whom he defeated at the Madrid Open. The 28-year-old is expected to begin his French Open campaign on Sunday, May 25. The American ATP star's opening-round rival will be decided on the basis of the ongoing qualifiers.

