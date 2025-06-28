Tommy Paul reacts as girlfriend Paige soaks in the sights at the All England Club while supporting him ahead of Wimbledon campaign

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze visited the venue as the American hit the practice courts ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. She enthused over the lush green lawns of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet (AELTC) Club in a short video and called it the "best time" of the tennis season.

Ad

Wimbledon is likely to hold a special place for Paul since it's where he reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in 2024. Since then, the American has performed consistently in Grand Slams with quarterfinal finishes at the 2025 Australian Open and the French Open.

Lorenze posted a short video on Instagram as she soaked in the sights at the AELTC. It opened with Paul practicing, followed by a shot of a board displaying the draw and the staff busy preparing the lawns for visitors. She captioned it:

Ad

Trending

"Best time of the year 🌱🤍@wimbledon."

Ad

The video also showed center court and the hill, prompting Paul to react:

"Damn you really saw all the grounds today."

To which Lorenze replied:

"YA"

Tommy Paul will encounter Johannus Monday in the opening round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday, June 30.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze reacts to Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka coming together at Wimbledon

Paige Lorenze at the 2024 US Open. Image: Getty

Tommy Paul's girlfriend reacted to a short dance video by Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. The video came after runner-up Sabalenka made a few controversial comments on Gauff's 2025 French Open victory and apologized later for it.

Ad

In a press conference after the French Open final, Sabalenka highlighted her errors, implying that she gave the match away to Gauff. She also believed that Iga Swiatek would have defeated Gauff in the finals. The World No. 1 later apologized for her comments, explaining she was emotional at the time.

The duo appeared to have moved past the incident, as they practiced ahead of Wimbledon together and also posted a fun TikTok dance video.

Ad

Ad

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze shared her reaction to the video and wrote:

"THE GIRLS ARE GIRLING."

Sabalenka will clash with Carson Branstine in the opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Monday, June 30. Last year, the Belarusian withdrew from the grass Major due to a shoulder injury.

Coco Gauff will face Dayana Yastremska in the opening round of the Championships. She will look to better her Round-of-16 run last year where she lost to Emma Navarro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More