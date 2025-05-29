Tommy Paul receives encouraging message from $160M-worth Matthew McConaughey after surviving French Open scare

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey gave a shout-out to Tommy Paul following the American's scintillating comeback victory in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday, May 28. The actor has been a tennis fan for some time and has shown a liking for Paul and Novak Djokovic.

Paul has enjoyed a career-best start to his ATP Tour in 2025, winning 23 of his 31 matches and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier in January. The 28-year-old has shown impressive resilience in Paris this week, beating Elmer Moller and Marton Fucsovics in four and five sets, respectively, to reach the third round of the claycourt Major.

In his latest win at the 2025 French Open, Tommy Paul overturned a two-set deficit before eventually downing Fucsovics 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 in three hours and 42 minutes. The $160 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who has featured in critically acclaimed films such as Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club, showered rich praise on X for his compatriot's fighting spirit.

"@TommyPaul diggin out a dirty win in Paris! LFG TP!!" Matthew McConaughey wrote on X earlier on Wednesday.

Last November, the 55-year-old American celebrity also acknowledged Novak Djokovic for his longevity while speaking to Nick Kyrgios on the latter's podcast.

"So, there's some youngers establishing themselves, 'We're here. This is how it's going'. And you've got Djokovic going, 'I'm still alive, bro,'" McConaughey said on the Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios podcast in November 2024. "Roaring over there. 'You're not taking my reign yet...' The age difference is obvious, but he's still unbelievable."

Paul, meanwhile, will face two-time quarterfinalist Karen Khachanov in the third round of this year's French Open later this week.

Tommy Paul has yet to make it to the second week of French Open in his career

Tommy Paul hits a forehand at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

The French Open remains Tommy Paul's least successful Grand Slam tournament to date. In his six previous appearances on the famed terre battue, the 28-year-old has lost in the first round twice (2019, 2022), the second round thrice (2020-21, 2023), and the third round once (2024).

The World No. 12 has fared much better at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. While the four-time titlist reached the semifinals and the quarterfinals in Melbourne in 2023 and 2025, and the quarterfinals at SW19 last year, he has made it to the Round of 16 in New York in the last two years.

Tommy Paul will look to advance to the later stages of the clay-court tournament this year, as he takes on Karen Khachanov in the third round.

