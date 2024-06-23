Tommy Paul replaces Taylor Fritz as new American ATP No. 1 ahead of Wimbledon after biggest title of his career at Queen's Club Championships

Tommy Paul won the biggest title of his career on Sunday, defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the 2024 Queen's Club Championships. The win boosted Paul to become the new American ATP No. 1, replacing Taylor Fritz.

Paul came into Sunday's final with convincing wins over Jack Draper and Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively. Against Musetti, he did not place a foot wrong in the first set, taking it 6-1. Although the Italian grew in confidence as the match progressed, it was not enough to thwart Paul, who took the second set 7-6(8) in a tiebreaker.

The win marked the 27-year-old's first ATP 500 title, having previously won two ATP 250 titles (Stockholm Open in 2021 and Dallas Open in 2024). It was also his first title triumph on grass, with both previous wins coming on hardcourts.

With the 500 points won this week, Tommy Paul has managed to leapfrog Taylor Fritz and will become the new World No. 12 on Monday. It is the highest Paul has been ranked on the ATP Tour so far.

Behind him, Fritz will become the World No. 13 after his quarterfinal run at Queen's Club, while Ben Shelton will be the World No. 14 thanks to his first-round exit at the same tournament.

"This is the perfect way to go to Wimbledon" - Tommy Paul on his Queen's Club win

Speaking at his on-court win after the Queen's Club victory, Tommy Paul congratulated Lorenzo Musetti on his fantastic week at the ATP 500 event. Before the final, Musetti took down the likes of Alex de Minaur and Brandon Nakashima, playing three three-setters over the week.

The American then turned his attention to his victory, admitting it felt like the 'perfect' way to go into Wimbledon next.

“I wanna congratulate Lorenzo on a good week. He’s been playing amazing tennis. I’m happy to get the win today. I’m happy to share the court with you," Tommy Paul said.

"This is the perfect way to go to Wimbledon. Thank you to all of you guys for coming out and watching," he added.

Paul is scheduled to play in Eastbourne next week, where he will be the second seed behind No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz. However, it remains to be seen whether he will want to play at the ATP 250 event considering he has had enough match practice on grass ahead of Wimbledon now.