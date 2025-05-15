Tommy Paul reveals shocking details of financial trouble & losing his truck in the middle of Italian Open run

Tommy Paul shared the details of some financial distress that he has been facing, which led him to lose his truck. Paul is currently competing at the ongoing Italian Open and has qualified for the semifinals of the tournament after defeating Hubert Hurkacz.

His performances have not been consistent throughout the season, due to which he has faced many early exits as well as championship-round exits. This has led him to drop from being No. 9 at the beginning of the year to No. 12 now in the ATP rankings. However, in the quarterfinals clash in Rome, he dominated Hurkacz throughout the match to clinch a 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

During the post-match press interaction, he highlighted how he has also been unable to make payments, due to which one of his prized possessions, his Ford F-150 truck, was seized.

"Off court, a little bit of a stressful week. I got my truck repossessed. I missed a couple payments and they took my truck from my house this week. I've been grinding to get my truck back. If you know me, that's my baby. Yeah, really grinding to get that back," Tommy Paul said.

The 27-year-old will be seen in action on May 17, when he will take on either Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Master 1000 event in Rome.

Tommy Paul on his upcoming clash at the Italian Open

Tommy Paul at the Italian Open - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul elaborated on how his upcoming match against either of the two strongest contenders on the tour will be and his approach towards it. He spoke on how Ruud had been gliding on the surface and has also secured a title in Madrid, which will challenge him. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Casper is coming off the biggest title of his career. He's playing amazing tennis. Obviously super comfortable on the surface. A great player overall. If he wins, it will be a challenge."

He added how Sinner, who returned to court after his ban with this tournament, has also been putting up a stellar display so far.

"Sinner is obviously the No. 1 player in the world, best player in the world. He's excited to be playing here in Rome, I'm sure. I've been watching him play this week. It's been fun to watch. Doesn't feel like he's rusty very much at all," Paul added.

Regardless of who he faces, Tommy Paul expressed his excitement to be able to play some of the best players on tour.

