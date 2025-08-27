Tommy Paul rules out tying the knot with fianceé Paige Lorenze at unusual wedding venue while making loving gesture at US Open

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 27, 2025 06:29 GMT
Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty
Following Tommy Paul's exit at Wimbledon, the American tennis star surprised social media influencer Paige Lorenze by getting down on one knee and popping the question of marriage. The duo announced their engagement in July and ever since, speculations regarding their wedding destination have been rampant.

On Tuesday, after Paul defeated Elmer Moller in straight sets to advance to the second round of the US Open, he ruled out one familiar place from the list of potential wedding destinations.

Among all the possible locations, Paul said that the Louis Armstrong Stadium, where he played his first round match, can be crossed off for his wedding ceremony. When the American pro was asked if the stadium could serve as his wedding spot, Paul said:

"Probably not on Armstrong, I don't think."

In the same interview, Paul revealed that Lorenze was at his match and that if anyone from the crowd sees her, they should congratulate her. He added:

"She was here at the match, so if you guys see her, tell her congratulations."
Tommy Paul's girlfriend is an alumna of Parsons School of Design and founded lifestyle brand Dairy Boy in 2021. The couple first met during the 2022 US Open and went public with their relationship in October. In September, the duo will celebrate their third anniversary.

Tommy Paul aces his engagement with Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul aced his engagement arrangement for Paige Lorenze, who always wanted moments like this to be private. In a candid video on YouTube, Lorenze shared the sentiment, saying:

“So, I actually told Tommy a while ago, when the time came, that I didn’t want any of the proposal filmed. No photos, no videos. And I think that might be a surprise to some people, but it was really important to me that this moment was just the two of us. So much of my life is filmed, and honestly, so is his in a different way.”
Tommy Paul proposed to Lorenze on Nantucket Island in a beachside setting. They rented a cottage there. Paul revealed that poor weather almost disrupted his plan before they could finally go out there and live their moment near the seashore. Talking more about how her engagement ended up being perfect, she said:

“I felt like I was surrounded by love, not only by Tommy. It was the craziest feeling. Tommy and I both have never felt a feeling like that before. It felt like a dream.
"It was also just the most gorgeous, perfect day. It was supposed to be super rainy that day, and ended up being perfectly golden and beautiful. It was just such a special moment, and honestly, I’m just really excited for this next chapter in my life.”

With this, the couple starts the next chapter in their lives while they continue to stay committed to their respective professions.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
