Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige fawns over Aryna Sabalenka's eccentric look at fan event ahead of US Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:24 GMT
Tommy Paul
Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige fawns over Aryna Sabalenka's eccentric look at fan event ahead of US Open.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka kicked off the US Open festivities in style at The St. Regis New York. The defending women's singles champion had a fun night at the luxurious and eventful hotel in New York just days ahead of the US Open.

The Belarusian star posed in a cropped black top and wide-legged denim. She captioned her post with a lighthearted note about enjoying a "Marg-Aryna" and a Wii remote in hand.

"No better way to kick off the US Open than with a Marg-Aryna in one hand and a Wii remote in the other at the St. Regis New York!🍹🏓 Cheers to a fun and fabulous night!" she wrote in the caption.
In the photos, Sabalenka was spotted enjoying cocktails with Maestro Dobel Tequila’s representative, Dobel, playing a video game with Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, signing caps and finally taking off in a taxi. Under the comments section of the post, Tommy Paul's fiancee Paige Lorenze dropped three heart-eyed reactions:

"😍😍😍"
Comments section
Aryna Sabalenka will soon be seen defending her women's singles title from last year. In 2024, she defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to win the Grand Slam in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka stars in "Drinks on Us" campaign by tournament sponsor Dobel Tequila

Last year, after Aryna Sabalenka won her way into the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, she promised everyone that she would buy them a drink. Ahead of the 2025 US Open, she's living up by her words in a collaboration with tournament sponsor.

Sabalenka is the face of the new campaign by Dobel Tequila called "Drinks on Us." This initiative lets fans aged 21+ join the Dobel Tequila Club and get up to $20 in rebates on Dobel cocktails and bottles across NYC. Popular drinks like the "Marg-Aryna" and "Ace Paloma" are part of this campaign.

“That was one of my favorite moments of the tournament with Dobel Tequila last year," Sabalenka told Food & Wine. "I never expected it to get the reaction that it did, but it was amazing to see how the fans responded. This is my third year partnering with Dobel Tequila, and as we're both in constant pursuit of mastery on and off the court, we wanted to work on something big that will excite fans everywhere.
"We’re helping fans 'ace the moment' by buying fans their first Dobel cocktail of the US Open!”

It remains to be seen if this cocktail celebration is followed by Aryna Sabalenka having a good time at Flushing Meadows and maybe cruise her way into the finals of the 2025 US Open.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
