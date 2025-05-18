Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige celebrates their 'true love' with sweet wish on American's 28th birthday

American ATP star Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently shared adorable glimpses of their holiday. The couple cherished an adorable time together grilling burgers, skating in the snow, and petting horses as Paul turned 28 years old on Saturday. The vacation came just hours after the ATP star's semifinal run at the Italian Open.

American influencer and entrepreneur Paige Lorenze started dating Tommy Paul in late 2022 after meeting a month prior. Besides being a former competitive skier, Lorenze studied at Parsons School of Design and founded the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy in 2021. Lorenze is often seen supporting Paul at his matches and has also featured him in her vlogs. This is where the couple cherishes off-court adventures, including farm life.

As Tommy Paul turned 28 on the same day of his defeat against Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open, his girlfriend didn't let the occasion go in vain. Soon after his exit from Rome, the couple cherished a getaway in the snow, celebrating the day peacefully. Pictures from Paige Lorenze's Instagram story showcased a portrait of Paul, which also included a message that said:

"it's tommy day!!!"

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze's story - via Instagram

Another picture included a farm moment with Paul petting a horse. She also left an adorable message expressing her feelings for her beau.

"I love you so much! @tommypaul," she wrote.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze's story - via Instagram

The day kept going with Paul indulging in some grilling sessions to cook burgers for his girlfriend. Sharing a picture of the moment, Lorenze wrote:

"your special talent (making burgers)."

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze's story - via Instagram

After the delicious lunch, they also tried a hand at skiing, at which Lorenze is a professional. Paul's skills didn't turn out to be quite fluent, as he was seen making consistent efforts to balance himself on snow.

"I can't believe I didn't get the ick from this true love," her caption said.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze's story - via Instagram

Paige Lorenze started ski racing at age three and trained at Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont. She also competed in FIS-sanctioned events and therefore achieved a personal best of 74.43 points in giant slalom. She later retired from the sport to pursue studies at Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Jannik Sinner admits to receiving a straight "punch in the face" despite win over Tommy Paul

Jannik Sinner v Tommy Paul - Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Although Paige Lorenze managed to add fun and thrill to Tommy Paul's 28th birthday, his competition at the Italian Open didn't turn out as expected. The American ATP star faced a defeat against Jannik Sinner, ending his campaign in the semifinals. Despite the defeat, Paul received a word of appreciation from Jannik Sinner, as he admitted to having a tough time mid-match.

"That was a straight punch to my face. I just tried to stay there mentally. I stayed there in the first set, and winning this one game was very, very important," Sinner said in a post-match on-court interview.

As Paul celebrates his special day, Sinner, on the other hand, prepares for the title match against his biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz. The showdown is scheduled for Sunday, March 18.

