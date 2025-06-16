Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige & Denis Shapovalov's fiancee Mirjam gush over Sebastian Korda's partner Ivana's stunning pink polka dot look

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze and Denis Shapovalov's fiancée Mirjam Bjorklund reacted to Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's stunning images in a pink polka dot dress. The American tennis stars are currently on a break since the French Open, while Shapovalov has begun the grass swing.

Ad

Korda's girlfriend, Ivana, shared two images on Instagram dressed in a pink dress featuring black polka dots. Her look drew endearing reactions from the WAGS of the ATP Tour.

World No. 8 Paul's girlfriend Lorenze wrote:

"So beautiful"

Bjorklund, who got engaged to Canadian player Shapovalov in 2023, wrote:

"The dress!! The girl!!😍"

Aussie tennis star Alexei Popyrin's fiancée, Amy Pederick, also commented:

"the most beautiful 💗"

Comments from Paige Lorenze, Amy Pederick, and Mirjam Bjorklund on Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's post | Instagram @ivananedved

Korda has been dating Ivana Nedved, daughter of Czech football legend Pavel Nedved since they went public in 2021. Born into an esteemed sporting family, Ivana frequently travels to Korda’s tournaments, cheering him on and sharing about their adventures on social media.

Ad

Trending

Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda face injury struggles as Denis Shapovalov begins grass swing with a loss ahead of Wimbledon

Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda at the cinch Championships - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul both experienced mixed outcomes at the French Open before sitting out the grass-court lead-up. Korda reached the third round in Paris, defeating Luciano Darderi and Jenson Brooksby, but fell in straight sets to Frances Tiafoe 6-7(6), 3-6, 4-6.

Ad

Persistent injury woes continued for Korda as he withdrew from the pre‑Wimbledon warm-up events at Queen’s Club and Libema Open. It is unclear if he will be able to play at the Grasscourt Slam, which begins June 30.

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, had a deeper run, reaching the French Open quarterfinals. However, lingering abdominal and adductor issues slowed him, and he ultimately lost to Carlos Alcaraz 0-6, 1-6, 4-6.

Despite those setbacks, Paul had plans to defend his Queen’s Club title but later withdrew from that event too, due to the abdominal strain. Both Americans are now skipping the grass warm-up tournaments, with Wimbledon and their recovery, the next priority ahead of the grass season.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov has begun the grass swing. As the fifth seed in Stuttgart's BOSS Open, the Canadian player lost in the first round to unseeded Arthur Rinderknech. The World No. 31 is now preparing to face sixth seed Ugo Humbert at the Halle Open next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More