  Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze brushes aside Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, and others to issue big "tennis hottie" claim

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze brushes aside Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, and others to issue big "tennis hottie" claim

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Feb 21, 2025 07:23 GMT
Tommy Paul, Paige Lorenze, Ben Shelton, Matteo Berrettini and Taylor Fritz : Image Source: Getty

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, feels that he is the hottest man on the ATP circuit. Despite competition from the likes of Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and Matteo Berrettini, the American got Paige's approval in a fun contest.

Paul was last seen competing in the Dallas Open, where he reached the semifinal. He outfoxed the likes of Ethan Quinn and Reilly Opelka in the first few rounds but couldn't make his mark against Denis Shapovalov in the last four.

Paul's longtime girlfriend Paige showed her loyalty by picking him as one of the hottest men on the ATP Circuit. She reacted to a post comparing the good-looking men on the 'Nothing Major Show' podcast and said:

"Moneys on Tommy," Paige Lorenze commented via her Instagram
Paige Lorenze make a comment on - Image Source: @nothingmajorshow's Instagram

Paul and Paige have been in a relationship since 2022. The latter grew up in Connecticut and completed her graduation at the Parsons School of Design. She is currently a successful social media influencer and also an entrepreneur, taking care of her clothing brand 'Dairy Boy.'

The above chart for the hottest men in tennis also featured the likes of Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Ben Shelton, and Casper Ruud. While Paige made her feelings known about the competition, Shelton and Paul also reacted to the post with some friendly banter.

"If I get through first round I'm pulling out. Dont want no smoke with Matteo," Ben Shelton commented on being in Matteo Berrettini's half
"Ohhh lord," Paul added.
Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul comment on @nothingmajorshow's Instagram post

Both Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton have made a promising start to the season so far. While Paul reached the semifinals of the Dallas Open, Shelton was two wins away from claiming the title in the Australian Open. The 22-year-old defeated the likes of Gael Monfils and Lorenzo Songego, but couldn't make his mark against Jannik Sinner in the last four.

Tommy Paul is yet to announce his return after a minor shoulder injury in the Dallas Open

Paul in action at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 9 Tommy Paul missed the Delray Beach Open following a semifinal appearance in the Dallas Open. He was sidelined due to a minor shoulder injury.

The American is yet to announce his return but is expected to be a part of the Mexican Open next week. He secured a runner-up finish at the event two years ago, where he lost to Alex De Minaur in the finals (2023).

Paul will be hoping to recover in time and join the likes of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Casper Ruud at the Mexican Open in Acapulco. The ATP 500 event begins on February 24, 2025.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
