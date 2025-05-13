Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze dedicates touching message to American as he continues stellar Italian Open run

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently expressed pride in the World No. 12 reaching the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open on Monday (May 12). The American had slowed down midway through the year but has since rebounded in fine fashion at Foro Italico this fortnight.

Paul began his year with consistent results, recording his third-career Major quarterfinal result in Melbourne and reaching the semifinals in Dallas and Adelaide, respectively. The 27-year-old then lost four of his next 12 matches, failing to make a dent in the field at Indian Wells, Miami, and Madrid.

Tommy Paul got his 2025 season back on track in Rome, beating quality opponents like the 19th-seeded Tomas Machac and former World No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut en route to the Round-of-16. His hard-fought three-set win over Machac, in particular, drew an overjoyed reaction from his long-time girlfriend Paige Lorenze.

Lorenze, who has over 961,000 followers on Instagram, took to her stories on Monday (May 12) to praise her boyfriend for his resilience at the Italian Open thus far by reposting his latest post.

"So proud of youuuu!!! forzaaaa 🩷," Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze wrote in the caption of her Instagram story on Monday.

Via Paige Lorenze Instagram stories

Paulneeded two hours and 25 minutes to get past the formidable Tomas Machac on Monday, beating him 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4. With his victory, the four-time ATP singles titlist picked up his first top-20 win of the season. He will next face seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur for a place in the last eight in Rome.

Tommy Paul has been dating influencer Paige Lorenze since 2022

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze have been dating each other since 2022. Besides her modeling and social media influencing career, the 27-year-old is also an entrepreneur and founded her lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy, four years ago.

Lorenze has regularly supported her beau at big tournaments, which has also given her an avenue to flaunt her sizzling outfits. Last week, the model took to her Instagram handle to post the polka-dotted top and shorts that she wore at Foro Italico, which she paired with an elegant purse.

"Love means never having to carry your own purse 😄❤️," Paige Lorenze wrote in her Instagram post last week.

Paul, on his part, will be eager to match his result of reaching the last four in Rome last year. He will then travel to the French Open later in May.

