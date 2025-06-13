Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze shuts down troll blaming her for American's Queen's Club withdrawal

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze gave a hilarious response to a troll after the American withdrew from this edition of the Queen's Club Championships. The World No. 8 will not be able to defend his title from last year due to abdominal issues and an adductor injury, which also bothered him during his French Open campaign.

Lorenze, who is a content creator-influencer and also runs her entrepreneurial ventures, has been dating Paul since 2022. She balances her profession along with being a doting girlfriend to the tennis star, and is often spotted cheering him on during his matches from the courtside.

Lorenze's funny side was seen on X, where she responded to a post that blamed her for the American tennis star withdrawing from the tournament. The post included an image of the couple from his win last year at the Queen's Club, where he was holding his neck to pose for an image.

The troll posted:

"Tommy Paul on withdrawing from Queens Club: "My neck still hurts from last year.""

To this, Lorenze wrote a sarcastic reply saying:

"Can’t a girl just be supportive… of her man’s neck"

Tommy Paul's withdrawal from this tournament, however, will affect his ATP rankings, as he will drop from the top 10, losing his ranking to Holger Rune or Alex de Minaur.

Paul and his girlfriend, however, share a very positive relationship, which helps him keep his mind off the sport when needed.

Tommy Paul reveals difficult topic of discussion in their relationship

Tonmy Paul at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

In April of this year, Tommy Paul revealed that tennis was a 'sore subject' of discussion in his relationship with Paige Lorenze. He explained that Lorenze, who also takes great interest in the sport, is often let down by the tennis star due to him feeling 'lazy'.

Speaking to People, Paul said:

"I'm going to get in trouble for this because I always tell her that I'll go out and play tennis with her, and then I always get lazy when it's my time to wind down and I never end up going out with her on the court. It's a sore subject."

However, Paul commended his partner on her tennis skills, which leaves him amused from time to time.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm pretty impressed. She plays pretty good, she has the strokes down. She knows what she's doing on the court," he added.

The 28-year-old is expected to be fit prior to the commencement of Wimbledon.

