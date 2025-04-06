Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige reacts to Aryna Sabalenka's Miami Open photodump

American ATP star Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze recently gushed over Aryna Sabalenka's adorable Instagram post. The Belarusian posted glimpses of her glorious week in Miami, Florida, where she clinched her 19th WTA tour singles title. To this, the tennis WAG, Lorenze joined the celebration alongside hundreds of fans.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated American WTA star Jessica Pegula on Sunday(March 30) to secure the Miami Open title. This victory came after the Belarusian suffered an unexpected setback against Mirra Andreeva at the Indian Wells Masters. With this win, Sabalenka now stands on a win streak of 6 matches, as she lost just one in the last 12 encounters.

After clinching the Miami Open title, Sabalenka shared an adorable post on Instagram. The update included a carousel of pictures from her glorious visit to Miami which included her selfies from the tennis court, in a sports car, along with other fun memories. Along with random pictures from her trip to Florida, the WTA star also included a caption that said:

"Balance 🎾😙✌🏼💐."

Among hundreds of followers who gushed over Sabalenka's update was Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze. The tennis WAG simply dropped heart emojis to applaud the 26-year-old's Miami update.

"😍😍😍," she wrote.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze's comment on Aryna Sabalenka's post - Via Instagram

Paige Lorenze is an American influencer, model and entrepreneur. She also founded the lifestyle and clothing brand Dairy Boy in 2021. The 27-year-old is often seen connecting with top-ranked tennis stars as she travels alongside Paul in a majority of his events.

Aryna Sabalenka expresses pride over giving herself another chance

Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

WTA star Aryna Sabalenka couldn't contain her excitement after giving herself another chance at the Miami Open. The Belarusian faced heavy disappointment after losing the opportunity to win the WTA 1000 title at Indian Wells. However, the Miami Open win acted as a resurgence of her form, which was reflected in her post-victory speech.

"Super happy that I was able to give myself another chance, another final, another opportunity to hold a trophy. To have a week like this, the stars need to align and they did this week, and hopefully I can keep that up - that is my goal now, to keep this up," she said in a post-match interview (via BBC).

With this win, Sabalenka is now ready to begin her clay court season. Her next appearance is expected to be in Stuttgart, where she will compete against top-ranked players like Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen and others.

