Tommy Paul's influencer girlfriend Paige Lorenze turns up the glamor in all-black Prada outfit

Tommy Paul’s girlfriend, influencer Paige Lorenze, set the internet on fire with her stunning all-black Prada outfit. The couple has been going strong since making their relationship public in October 2022.

After studying design and media at the Parsons School of Design in New York, Lorenze decided to pursue ski racing at Vermont’s Burke Mountain Academy. She went on to work as a ski racer while also building a career as a model and influencer, collaborating with brands such as PacSun and Revlon.

In 2020, she launched her own clothing line, Dairy Boy, and followed it up with a secondary venture, Dairy Girl, in 2021. Now 26, she continues to balance her various passions and professional pursuits.

On Saturday, February 8, Lorenze shared an Instagram story showing off her stunning all-black outfit from Prada, a luxury clothing brand. She completed the look with a chic small handbag and tagged the brand in her story.

The American model also posted a collage of close-up shots of herself in another story.

Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze discusses being referred to as Lady Diana

At Wimbledon 2023, Paige Lorenze gained significant attention for her stunning looks, with some even comparing her to the late Princess Diana. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she was asked how she felt about being called "Wimbledon’s very own Lady Diana." Responding to the comparison, she said:

“To be compared to Lady Diana is truly an honor, it is incredibly flattering and made me really happy. I can see why based on what I wore at the tournament people would say that.”

She further disclosed her styling secret, saying:

“I would definitely say that my style is a mix of inspiration from western minimalism (I love a white tank or tee and good quality denim with some leather boots and our Dairy Boy hats), along with timeless and romantic, as I love to mix pastels and chic tailoring. Especially vintage inspired silhouettes.”

Later, when asked jokingly if she was planning to join the WTA Tour after her tennis lesson with her boyfriend, Tommy Paul, she laughed and said:

“Tommy has been giving me tennis lessons and I have been playing at home, I'm getting the hang of it! I love sports.”

Lorenze also joked that she had asked Paul about her chances of playing mixed doubles with him.

“Downhill Ski Racing was a large part of my life for a long time, so I definitely still have that competitive nature and am determined to get decent at it. I have been joking with Tommy asking him if his agents have signed us up for mixed doubles yet…,” she added.

