Tommy Paul's influencer girlfriend Paige shares her excitement as American storms into Italian Open SF vs World No. 1 Jannik Sinner

Tommy Paul's long-time girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, recently rejoiced at the American reaching the semifinals of the 2025 Italian Open in fine fashion. The World No. 12 will face the in-form Jannik Sinner for a place in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Paul kickstarted his 2025 season with a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open and two semifinal finishes at the Adelaide International and the Dallas Open. The 27-year-old then failed to have much of an impact on the ATP Tour in the last two months, casting doubts on his prospects of challenging the top players later this year.

Tommy Paul has silenced his critics in style with his performance at Foro Italico this fortnight, dropping just one set en route to the last four. The American has defeated top-seeded players like Alex de Minaur, Hubert Hurkacz, and Tomas Machac in his path to record his first semifinals showing on the men's tour since the Dallas Open in February.

Against that background, his girlfriend and social media influencer Paige Lorenze expressed pride in his return to form in Rome earlier on Thursday (May 15). The model, who has over 962,000 followers on Instagram, reposted Paul's latest post on the microblogging site on her own stories. In the caption, she showed great enthusiasm at the four-time ATP singles titlist emulating his last year's result of reaching the Italian Open semifinals.

"Semi-finals!!!!" Tommy Paul's girlfriend wrote on her Instagram stories followed by the Italian flag.

Via Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze Instagram stories

The 12th-ranked American will next face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a place in the final of the 1000-level event in Rome. The match will likely be of great significance to the 27-year-old, considering he has yet to contest a title match in 2025.

Tommy Paul trails Jannik Sinner 1-3 in their head-to-head meetings on ATP Tour

Tommy Paul will come into his semifinal encounter against Jannik Sinner as the underdog since he has lost three of their previous four matches. Their most recent clash came in the Round-of-16 of the 2024 US Open, where the American lost to the Italian in straight sets. Their lone meeting on clay, in the second round of the 2022 Madrid Open, was a rollercoaster as Sinner saved a match point to beat Paul in three tough sets.

The top seed, meanwhile, has been in red-hot form at the Italian Open, which has marked his return to the ATP Tour after a three-month doping suspension. The 23-year-old has shown virtually no signs of rust, dismantling Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud 6-0, 6-1 to reach the last four in Rome in commanding fashion on Thursday (May 15).

