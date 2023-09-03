Tommy Paul's young super fan Eddie stole the show during his US Open fourth-round clash against Ben Shelton.

Paul's run at the tournament came to an end in the Round of 16 as he was beaten by his 20-year-old compatriot in four sets. Shelton took the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 and led 4-1 in the third.

However, Tommy Paul won five consecutive games to win it 6-4 and keep himself alive in the match. Shelton then claimed the fourth set by the same margin to register a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win and reach his second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Paul may have lost the match but he received a lot of support from his super fan from Brooklyn, Eddie. The young boy was seen cheering for the World No. 14 throughout the match even led the applause for him at one stage, chanting:

"Here we go Tommy, here we go"

Expand Tweet

Tommy Paul was also seen pointing at Eddie in acknowledgement when he broke Ben Shelton to go 5-4 up in the third set.

Expand Tweet

"I'm not playing a match here without him" - Tommy Paul on having his super fan Eddie at the US Open after his third-round win

Paul in action at US Open 2023

Tommy Paul asserted during the US Open that he would not play another match without Eddie in the crowd showing his support for him.

The American first met his young fan during his second-round clash against Roman Safiullin at Flushing Meadows. The World No. 14 said after the match that the young boy was the only one who looked like he wanted to be there by his side all night.

"He was the only one out there who was like, 'I'm here all night, I'm here all night!'," Paul said.

The American gave Eddie one of his shirts after the match and told him to be present in his next match as well.

"He wanted to be in my ear the whole match," the American said "It was actually really fun every time I went over there. He was encouraging me, I mean, damn near coaching me. I had to go over there and give him some love. I told him, like, 'Dude, you have to come to the next one. Get in contact with me, message me on Instagram or whatever and we'll get it hooked up.'"

Eddie, as expected, was in attendance during Paul's third-round clash against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and the 26-year-old proclaimed after his win that he would not be playing a single match without his young fan.

"I'm not playing a match here without him," Paul said. "He's coming back."

Meanwhile, with Tommy Paul eliminated, Ben Shelton will face either tenth seed Frances Tiafoe or Rinky Hijikata in the US Open quarterfinals.