Tommy Paul shares amusing glimpse of Paige Lorenze attempting an Irish jig

Tommy Paul, who is coming off a second-round exit at Wimbledon, treated fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his girlfriend Paige Lorenze. On Friday, he posted an Instagram story that saw Lorenze showing off some footwork.
Lorenze attempted an Irish jig to the upbeat tune of “Kesh Jig/The Blarney Pilgrim” by The Columba Minstrels. She was in a blue button-down shirt, white shorts, and ballet flats. She moved her feet gracefully on a patterned red rug, laughing as she tried to follow the rhythm. Paul tagged her in the post with a trail of clovers:
“@paigelorenze 🍀🍀🍀🍀”
Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze went public with their relationship in fall 2022. Lorenze has since been a regular feature in the life of World No. 13. She is an alumna of Parsons School of Design and founder of the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy.
Lorenze regularly attends Grand Slams and ATP events, from the 2023 Australian Open (where Paul reached the semis and gave her an on-court shout-out for her birthday) to Wimbledon, US Open, and Queen’s Club titles.
Paige Lorenze grateful to have Tommy Paul by her side at Dairy Boy Polo Classic event
In June, Tommy Paul took some time off from the tennis court to attend his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's Dairy Boy Polo Classic event. Paul made her presence felt at the event, which was held at the Greenwich Polo Club.
Lorenze appreciated Paul's presence at the event during an interview with Town & Country. She said:
“It was incredible. He’s obviously so busy, and he’s not able to go to everything just because of the tennis schedule, which I’ve gotten very used to. He would be at everything if he could.”
“It meant the world to me (that he attended the event). He’s really my biggest fan and is so supportive," she added. "Being with a partner that’s been so supportive of me and everything that I’m doing has really allowed the brand to thrive because I’ve really been able to pour so much of my time and effort and energy into the brand, and he’s never not been supportive. So it’s made a huge difference in my life.”
The couple seems to be enjoying their relationship and has often shown their support for each other's professional lives.