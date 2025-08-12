  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Tommy Paul shows his support for fiancée Paige Lorenze as she makes waves in New York with striking campaign for her brand Dairy Boy

Tommy Paul shows his support for fiancée Paige Lorenze as she makes waves in New York with striking campaign for her brand Dairy Boy

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:37 GMT
cinch Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty
Tommy Paul shows his support for fiancée Paige Lorenze as she makes waves with New York with striking campaign for her brand Dairy Boy - Source: Getty

Tennis star Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, is trying different channels of marketing for her brand, Dairy Boy. Her latest pursuit in doing so landed her on billboards all over New York, promoting her brand, which she launched in 2021.

Ad

On Monday, Lorenze shared photos from her striking campaign taking over the New York City streets in SoHo. In one of the billboards, the model and entrepreneur can be seen in a chic brown top and white shorts as she poses around a bottle of Dairy Boy. She wrote in the caption:

"New York, New York! We are so excited to be here. see you all this weekend, we will be getting ready until then 🥛🍎🌲"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Her fiancé Tommy Paul was quick to react to the post, dropping a string of baby bottle emojis in the comments. The emojis were a playful nod to the "Dairy Boy" theme.

"🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼."
Comments section
Comments section

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze started dating in 2022 and got engaged earlier this year.

Ad

Paige Lorenze's bold Dairy Boy campaign comes after surprise proposal from Tommy Paul

The timing couldn't have been more perfect for Paige Lorenze, who has grabbed headlines following a surprise proposal from her longtime boyfriend Tommy Paul. Less than a month before the campaign’s debut, Tommy Paul proposed to Paige in a heartfelt moment on Nantucket Island.

Ad

The romantic setup featured a cozy cottage, orchestrated with the help of her closest friends, after a planned beach setting fell through due to the weather. During an interview with Tennis Channel, Paul revealed his engagement setting.

“I knew I was going to do it for a while," Paul said. "I didn’t know when and then obviously I was out for a little bit, so it was kind of like a forced vacation. I figured this was probably going to be the best time for me to do it, you know? It was great because it was kind of like her family vacation. I didn’t want to take over her family vacation with that, but I guess I kind of did. But it was great.
Ad
“I wanted to do it on the beach but the schedule for the weather was horrible; it was supposed to rain the whole time. I ended up renting a little cottage in Nantucket and did it there. It was great. There was nobody around us, just me and her. I thought it was great just to have that moment for ourselves, you know?”

The couple shared their engagement news through a joint Instagram post on July 13. The post came with photos from their dreamy proposal near the beach.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications