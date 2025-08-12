Tommy Paul shows his support for fiancée Paige Lorenze as she makes waves in New York with striking campaign for her brand Dairy Boy

Tennis star Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, is trying different channels of marketing for her brand, Dairy Boy. Her latest pursuit in doing so landed her on billboards all over New York, promoting her brand, which she launched in 2021.On Monday, Lorenze shared photos from her striking campaign taking over the New York City streets in SoHo. In one of the billboards, the model and entrepreneur can be seen in a chic brown top and white shorts as she poses around a bottle of Dairy Boy. She wrote in the caption:&quot;New York, New York! We are so excited to be here. see you all this weekend, we will be getting ready until then 🥛🍎🌲&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer fiancé Tommy Paul was quick to react to the post, dropping a string of baby bottle emojis in the comments. The emojis were a playful nod to the &quot;Dairy Boy&quot; theme.&quot;🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼.&quot;Comments sectionTommy Paul and Paige Lorenze started dating in 2022 and got engaged earlier this year.Paige Lorenze's bold Dairy Boy campaign comes after surprise proposal from Tommy PaulThe timing couldn't have been more perfect for Paige Lorenze, who has grabbed headlines following a surprise proposal from her longtime boyfriend Tommy Paul. Less than a month before the campaign’s debut, Tommy Paul proposed to Paige in a heartfelt moment on Nantucket Island.The romantic setup featured a cozy cottage, orchestrated with the help of her closest friends, after a planned beach setting fell through due to the weather. During an interview with Tennis Channel, Paul revealed his engagement setting.“I knew I was going to do it for a while,&quot; Paul said. &quot;I didn’t know when and then obviously I was out for a little bit, so it was kind of like a forced vacation. I figured this was probably going to be the best time for me to do it, you know? It was great because it was kind of like her family vacation. I didn’t want to take over her family vacation with that, but I guess I kind of did. But it was great.“I wanted to do it on the beach but the schedule for the weather was horrible; it was supposed to rain the whole time. I ended up renting a little cottage in Nantucket and did it there. It was great. There was nobody around us, just me and her. I thought it was great just to have that moment for ourselves, you know?”The couple shared their engagement news through a joint Instagram post on July 13. The post came with photos from their dreamy proposal near the beach.