"Rafael Nadal has something that makes you suffer more inside the court than the rest" - Tommy Robredo weighs in on the Big 3

Former World No 5 Tommy Robredo has revealed that compatriot Rafael Nadal gave him the toughest time on the court, more than even Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the recently retired Robredo explained why he found the 23-time Grand Slam champion the toughest to play against.

"Rafa [was the toughest to play against], for the way he plays, with this speed of the ball, the spin of his forehand, for the difference due to him being left-handed and for the way that he runs after every ball as if it was the first," Robredo stated.

The Big Three @Big3Tennis Did you know: Before Nadal and Federer played their first ever match in Miami in 2004, they played a doubles match in Indian Wells less than two weeks prior.



Nadal partnered with Tommy Robredo, to defeat Federer and Yves Allegro in three sets. Did you know: Before Nadal and Federer played their first ever match in Miami in 2004, they played a doubles match in Indian Wells less than two weeks prior. Nadal partnered with Tommy Robredo, to defeat Federer and Yves Allegro in three sets.

Robredo, who partnered with Nadal to win the 2004 ATP Chennai Open doubles title, has never triumphed against his illustrious compatriot, winning only one set in seven career meetings.

The 40-year-old, by contrast, ended his career with a 2-7 record against Djokovic and a 1-11 record against Federer.

"I dont say the others are easy.. but for me Rafa had something that makes you suffer more inside the court than the rest," Robredo said.

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis 2006 Barcelona Final:



(1)Rafael Nadal def. (6)Tommy Robredo 6-4, 6-4, 6-0



Nadal won his 2nd title in Barcelona and his 11th career title on clay. His record in finals improved to 15-2.



Robredo was the Barcelona champion in 2004. 2006 Barcelona Final:(1)Rafael Nadal def. (6)Tommy Robredo 6-4, 6-4, 6-0Nadal won his 2nd title in Barcelona and his 11th career title on clay. His record in finals improved to 15-2.Robredo was the Barcelona champion in 2004. https://t.co/kcdygYuwT8

Over the course of the interview, Robredo said that while everyone expected Nadal to become a great player when he first burst onto the scene, no one, including himself, imagined the Mallorcan to establish himself as one of the greatest players in the world.

"Everyone that saw Rafa during the first year could understand that he would go on to become a great player. But he went much higher and became one of the best sporting athletes in the world, if not the best… thats something that's not easy to realize but that he achieved it in a great way," Robredo said.

"Right now, it's close between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic" - Tommy Robredo on the GOAT race

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open

Having played against the Big 3 and watched them break numerous records over the years, Tommy Robredo said that both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic can lay claim to the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) title.

"Right now, I would say it's close between Rafa and Novak. It depends if we say Grand Slams is the most important or also consider how important Davis Cup, weeks at No 1, and other factors are. It's very difficult to say at the moment, " Robredo said.

While Nadal made a sweeping start to the year by capturing the Australian Open and Roland-Garros titles, another Spaniard, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, has established himself as the most promising youngster on the men's tour.

Already ranked World No. 6, Alcaraz has won four titles in 2022, including a maiden ATP 500 title and his first two ATP Masters 1000 titles, to evoke comparisons with his illustrious compatriot. Robredo, like many others, believes that the teenager could dominate men's tennis in the future.

"Carlos is a great player, talented, with a great team, and with a huge expectations. Time will tell, but obviously, if everything goes well, he can be someone who dominates the sport for many years. But there are a lot of things that are not 100% certain such as health, other great players in the same generation, how he will manage and cope with the pressure. But I do think he has what it takes to be one of the best," Robredo said.

