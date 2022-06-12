Toni Nadal confident of Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon 2022 participation

Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, has insisted that he will play at Wimbledon. The Spaniard is nursing a chronic foot injury and has vowed to fight hard to continue playing. However, his participation in Wimbledon has been in doubt due to the recurring injury.

In an interview, Uncle Toni sounded positive and said he expected his nephew to take part in the grass Slam. He explained that Nadal responded well to the new treatment and was positive about his chances.

"First he said: Everything hurts. But when we talked yesterday, he said it's going much better. He wants to train. And if he has a small chance, he will play at Wimbledon. He goes to the grass on Monday," Toni Nadal said.

Nadal feels that if the new treatment goes well, he can prolong his illustrious career.

Toni Nadal explained that Nadal's foot injury will not be a long-term issue. Nadal's uncle said that an operation could solve the issue permanently but would end his tennis career.

"Later on it's not a problem, it's just a problem playing right now," Toni Nadal said, adding, "If he has an operation, everything is gone. But if he has an operation, he can no longer play at a high level. That's why he doesn't want to do it. But an operation wouldn't be an issue otherwise."

If all goes well, Nadal should make a return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019.

Müller-Weiss syndrome, the chronic foot injury Rafael Nadal is suffering from

Rafael Nadal reacts after hurting his foot at the 2020 Australian open

Rafael Nadal has had his fair share of injuries but has always battled hard to win at the top level. But a chronic foot injury has haunted the 14-time French Open champion throughout his career.

Müller-Weiss syndrome is a foot injury in which the bone tissue of the scaphoid dies off the foot skeleton. It's a painful condition and has been a major impediment for Nadal. He needed to numb his aching nerve while competing in the 2022 French Open.

He was diagnosed with this rare foot injury back in 2005, the same year he won his first French Open title.

Last year, Nadal pulled out of the US Open and missed the rest of the season to undergo treatment. Nadal explained that he was suffering excruciating pain and needed to find a solution.

“Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time to find a solution to this problem or at least improve it in order to continue to have options for the next few years,” Nadal said.

