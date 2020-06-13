Toni recalls how Rafael Nadal took inspiration from double amputee Irene Villa

Toni often provided examples of sportsmen and other people to motivate his nephew Rafael Nadal.

Irene Villa has been particularly inspiring for Nadal, as she has been for millions of other people.

During a recent interview, Rafael Nadal's uncle and long-time coach Toni Nadal provided a sneak peek into the methods he used to motivate his nephew when he was down on confidence or inspiration.

Toni said that he often provided Rafael Nadal examples of sportsmen to inspire him, and at other times narrated stories of people outside sports who challenged their limitations.

"With Rafael I always used other stories to motivate him . I trained him keeping in mind that what happened on a track was no stranger to what happened outside. I gave him examples of sport and other people in society."

Toni Nadal specifically mentioned the name of Irene Villa, who lost both legs and three fingers in one hand when her car exploded in 1991 while she was on her way to school.

"I remember when I told him, in an injury he had, the amputation of both legs of Irene Villa and how she continued to live a normal life."

The 59-year-old continued in this regard and said that inspiration can come from the most unexpected of places and people.

"There are always people who do things that can inspire you. I used the word a lot and I liked to influence these types of people. In the end, when you see all those people who do something special, and do extraordinary things, you feel able to do them yourself," Toni Nadal said.

Despite her severe limitations, Irene Villa competed in different sports like fencing and skiing, creating several Spanish records in the process. She has also published books narrating her story, and is a role model to many people.

"Her way of dealing with difficulties and her example, which she herself has fostered by always showing great optimism publicly, have served as an inspiration to many areas. Today she is a journalist, has published five books and has competed in different adapted sport modalities, such as fencing or skiing, with several Spanish championships in his record," Toni added.

Rafael Nadal once thought that his uncle was a magician

Rafael Nadal, who was coached by his uncle Toni Nadal for close to three decades, once thought that his uncle was a magician.

"I told Rafa I was invisible. I had previously told everyone to pretend I wasn't there. He believed for a long time that I was a phenomenon," Toni Nadal recalled the humorous incident.

A young Rafael Nadal was also made to believe that if he played poorly, his uncle could make the skies open up.

"We went to a tournament where the older boys played. So I told him I would let it rain if he was badly losing. And in fact it started to rain during his game," said Toni Nadal with a smile.