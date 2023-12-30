"Too much nostalgia" - Serena Williams 'pumped' as she works out to pre-match playlist from playing days

Serena Williams recently shared that she listens to her pre-match playlist while working out in the gym and that it gives her a feeling of nostalgia.

Williams, who retired from the sport at the 2022 US Open, dominated women's tennis for over two decades, winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals among countless other accolades.

But how did she prepare for her big matches, and what pumped her up before taking to the court? According to her tweet, one of the key factors was her pre-match playlist, which she now listens to while working out in the gym.

"I’m working out to my tennis pre-match playlist… aiiiii I get so pumped. Too much nostalgia," Williams wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

In an interview with the "Today" show in August 2022, Williams revealed that she often plays Michael Sembello’s "Maniac" from the film "Flashdance" in 1983, and "THIQUE" from Beyonce’s album, "Renaissance," to get herself ready for games (h/t Business Insider).

"People know who Serena Williams is, no matter you are a sports fan or not" - Jill Craybas

Serena Williams at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

In a recent episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, former WTA player Jill Craybas supported claims of Serena Williams being the best tennis player ever across both men’s and women’s categories.

Craybas argued that when considering both singles and doubles achievements, Williams and Margaret Court stand above Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic as the ultimate tennis legends.

"She [Serena Williams] is definitely at the top of the list and I think Chris [Bowers] makes a good point of maybe incorporating the doubles into the category a little bit more," Craybas said (at 7:45).

"If you talk about the top 3: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, they didn't play doubles that often. I think if they did, there would've been a lot more numbers in their category as well. But, if we are talking about numbers, Serena definitely is one of the best, the highest in that category along with Margaret Court obviously, having 24-Grand Slam titles," she continued.

Craybas also added that the 23-time Grand Slam Champion is a well-rounded individual who has established a reputation, not only within the realm of tennis but also in various other areas beyond the sport.

"But you not only talk about the numbers, but the substance, the celebrity. I mean, I think Serena is one of those that transcended all of that, right? Went beyond sport," Craybas said (at 8:25).

"Even if you didn't watch tennis, people knew who she was. People know who she is, no matter you are a sports fan or not and that's a big deal. So, for me, that's what makes her one of the best in the world," she continued.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas