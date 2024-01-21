"Took it to a whole new level" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to Andrey Rublev recreating iconic 'WAZZZUPPPP' celebration from 'Scary Movie' at Australian Open

Andrey Rublev has grabbed the attention of Nick Kyrgios by recreating the 'WAZZZUPPP' celebration from 'Scary Movie' at the Australian Open 2024.

Rublev downed Australia's Alex de Minaur on Sunday, January 21, in a grueling fourth-round battle at the Australian Open. He took an early lead by securing the opening set with two breaks of de Minaur's serve.

He soon found himself in trouble, however, as De Minaur ground his way into the match by winning the second and third sets in tiebreaks. The Russian suffered multiple meltdowns during the two sets as he screamed and threw his rackets on the floor on occasion.

Rublev regrouped in the fourth set, thankfully, and leveled the match at two sets a piece. He returned to his best self in the fifth set and dished out a bagel to secure a place in the quarterfinals with 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 win at Rod Laver Arena.

Rublev notably pulled out the 'WAZZZUPPP' celebration after breaking de Minaur's serve in the third game of the fifth set. Interestingly, Nick Kyrgios had celebrated in a similar fashion at the same court two years ago against Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios, however, is of the opinion that Rublev topped his attempt on Sunday.

"Hahah RUBLO took it to a whole new level," the Australian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Andrey Rublev trails Australian Open quarterfinal opponent Jannik Sinner 4-2 in head-to-head

Andrey Rublev plays a shot

Andrey Rublev will take on Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2024 on Wednesday, January 24. He will look to improve his head-to-head record against Sinner, which currently stands at 4-2 in the Italian's favor.

Moreover, Sinner has yet to lose a set in Melbourne thus far as he has defeated all his opponents in straight sets since the beginning of the tournament. On the other hand, Rublev has already played two five-setters, including the first-round duel with Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Rublev himself, in his on-court interview with Jim Courier on Sunday, suggested that the World No. 4 has the upper hand going into the match.

"Jannik is one more player who is having unreal season last year, already amazing results this year. He beat me last time, so I don’t know what to say, looks like I’m in trouble," he said.

He, however, vowed to play his best tennis and hope for the best result.

"But I don’t know, I will just do my best and we will see what’s going to happen," Andrey Rublev added.