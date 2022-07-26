"Top five for me is pretty amazing, and I will keep going to be (No.) 1" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has had a season to remember so far. The 19-year-old added yet another feather to his cap on Monday (July 25), breaking into the top five of the ATP rankings for the first time.

Alcaraz was assured of a career-best ranking of at least World No. 5 when he beat Alex Molcan in the Hamburg semifinals on Saturday. However, the teenager failed in his bid to become only the third player to win their first six ATP singles finals, falling to Lorenzo Musetti in three sets. Victory would have seen Alcaraz break into the top four.

Nevertheless, the World No. 5 is thrilled with his latest achievement, which is testament to his hard work every day in training. Admitting that his dream is to scale the numero uno of the ATP rankings, he knows breaking into the top five is an 'amazing' achievement.

“It means a lot,” Alcaraz told ATP Tour. “The hard work that I put in every day for reaching my dreams, (No.) 1, and little by little I’m reaching my dream. Top five for me is pretty amazing, and I will keep going to be (No.) 1.”

Starting the year at No. 32, Alcaraz has won 39 of his 45 matches to break into the top five. That includes triumphs in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.

Alcaraz is the second-youngest player since the turn of the century to reach the top five of the ATP rankings. His compatriot Rafael Nadal (18 years, 11 months) is the youngest.

"I didn’t play my best, but I fought until the last ball" - Carlos Alcaraz after loss in Hamburg final

Lorenzo Musetti beat Alcaraz to win Hamburg.

Playing in his first ATP Tour singles final, Lorenzo Musetti had his task cut out against five-time titlist Carlos Alcaraz in the Hamburg final on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the Italian was undaunted by the occasion or the pedigree of his opponent across the net. Musetti rode a lone break to take the opener and looked on course for a straight-sets win, serving for the match at 5-4.

However, he squandered two championship points at 40-15 and another three at 6-3 in the ensuing tiebreak as Alcaraz forced a decider.

To his credit, though, Musetti quickly regrouped, converting his sixth championship point to become the 10th first-time winner on the ATP Tour this year. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, was looking to join Martin Klizan and Ernests Gulbis as the only players to win their first six ATP singles finals but fell short.

After the defeat, Alcaraz admitted he wasn't the better player on the day, saying Musetti deserved his win.

“I think he deserved the win today,” said Alcaraz. “He played better than me, of course. He was more aggressive all the time. I didn’t play my best, but I fought until the last ball and I’m really happy with that.”

Carlos Alcaraz will be in action at Umag this week as he seeks to become the first five-time winner on the ATP Tour this year. The top seed will look to defend a title for the first time in his career after picking up his first singles title in Umag last year.

