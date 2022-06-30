"Top guys give you nothing; Rafa is the player to learn from" - Ricardas Berankis ahead of facing Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2R

After a not-so-easy win in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Rafael Nadal is all set to take on Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis today to reach the next stage.

While second seed Nadal beat Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in four sets in his opening match, World No. 106 Berankis overcame America's Sam Querrey in a straight-sets victory. Querrey was the last man to beat top seed Novak Djokovic in a completed match at Wimbledon.

He downed the Serb in the third round of the 2016 Wimbledon and was expected to be Nadal's second-round opponent when the draw was released last week.

However, Berankis held his nerve in the first match, returning brilliantly as he managed to break serve thrice despite Querrey hitting 20 aces. This will be just the second meeting between Nadal and Berankis. The Spaniard won their first encounter at the Melbourne Summer Set in January, right before the Australian Open.

Berankis, who played his first Wimbledon match in 2010, is making his ninth appearance in London this year. Prior to the match, the 32-year-old described the opportunity to play Nadal as a "dream come true."

“It is always special to play at Wimbledon. It is where tennis started — England, grass courts. It is a very special feeling. To be able to play in these tournaments against players like Rafa is a dream come true. I am really looking forward to the match. Rafa’s season has been unbelievable. Grand Slams in Australia and Paris. It is really impressive what he is doing," Berankis said.

Praising the top players in tennis, the Lithuanian player stated that they are not the ones who will make mistakes or give their opponents any gifts.

“When you step on court to play against the top guys, the speed is different. They don’t make mistakes. You need to win the point yourself to have any chance, they give you nothing. You need to be on it right from the beginning as you won’t get gifts. I want fans to see that I never give up. That I am always there for every point. The player to learn from is Rafa. He never gives you a point, not one," said Berankis.

If Berankis topples Nadal today, it will be the first time that he has reached the third round at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal stays in hunt for the Calendar Slam

Rafael Nadal during his first match at SW19.

Although World No. 3 Novak Djokovic hasn't lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017 and is expected to lift his seventh grasscourt Major title this season, some fans are hopeful that second seed Rafael Nadal will continue his dream run in 2022.

This is the first time in the Spaniard's career that he has won the first two Grand Slams of the year. He leads Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer by two titles in the Majors race.

Rafael Nadal is participating in Wimbledon after three years and the Spaniard won two titles at the event in 2008 and 2010. It will be interesting to see how deep he can go in the tournament and whether he reaches the final for a chance to lift his 23rd Grand Slam title and keep hopes for a calendar Slam alive.

