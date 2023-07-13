Top tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann dazzles the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY awards

Rachel Stuhlmann, model and social media star, shared a stunning picture of herself at the 2023 ESPY's and reflected on her journey in the tennis world.

Stuhlmann has been playing tennis since she was five years old. She was nationally ranked 59th in the USTA's Junior Circuit and went on to play NCAA Division I collegiate tennis at the University of Missouri. After graduating, she pursued her passion for the sport by becoming a tennis influencer, creating exciting content, traveling to global tournaments and events, and partnering with brands and organizations that promote tennis.

Stuhlmann was dubbed as the 'World's No. 1 tennis influencer' by Maxim magazine, which also featured her as one of the hottest women of 2022. The celebrity posts glamorous photos and videos of herself on and off the court, showcasing her skills, style, and personality.

On July 12, 2023, Stuhlmann attended the ESPYs, the annual award show that honors the best in sports. She took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing a dazzling red dress and captioned the post with a self-reflective message.

"The past few years I’ve been playing the game my way🎾 And I wouldn’t have it any other way!," Stuhlmann wrote on Instagram.

The 31-year-old also posted a story of her getting ready prior to the event.

"ESPYS ready," Stuhlmann wrote on Instagram.

Stuhlmann is an inspiration for many young girls and women who aspire to play tennis or pursue their dreams in any field. She is also a role model for fitness, wellness, and beauty, as she maintains a healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude.

The ESPYS explained: Everything you need to know about the 2023 winners

The ESPY Awards, short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual award show that celebrates the best achievements, moments, and personalities in sports.

The event was presented by ESPN and broadcast live on ABC on July 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The show featured awards in various categories, such as Best Athlete, Best Team, Best Championship Performance, and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

The ESPY's also celebrated some of the most remarkable achievements and performances in sports over the past year. Some of the winners included Patrick Mahomes for Best Athlete in Men's Sports, Mikaela Shiffrin for Best Athlete in Women's Sports, Angel Reese for Best Breakthrough Athlete, LeBron James for Best Record-Breaking Performance, and Lionel Messi for Best Championship Performance.

The award show also honored the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Liam Hendriks with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Buffalo Bills training staff with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

