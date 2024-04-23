Top tennis moments at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024, ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Garbine Muguruza were among the tennis stars who graced the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The Laureus World Sports Awards held its 25th edition on April 22 at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid. The star-studded event featured the biggest names from the global sporting fraternity, including the likes of Patrice Evra, Jude Bellingham, Arisa Trew, Simone Biles, and more.

Some of the biggest tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Garbine Muguruza, also graced the ceremony. Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter were among the others in attendance.

The Laureus Sports Award 2024 ended up becoming an event filled with the biggest names in sports, moving acceptance speeches, and inspiring moments. Here's a look at the top tennis moments from the ceremony.

#1 Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello grace the stage after winning the Sport for Good award

Rafael Nadal arrived at the event with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and his mother Ana Maria Parera. The Spaniard's Rafa Nadal Foundation was nominated for the Sport for Good Award.

Rafael Nadal's eponymous foundation founded in 2014 primarily focuses on the integration and social development of underprivileged children in Spain and India through sports and education. The foundation aims to provide equal opportunities in order to help people to fulfill their potential.

The Rafa Nadal Foundation won the Sport for Good Award at the ceremony for their services to society through the power of sport. Nadal accepted the award alongside his wife Maria Francisca Perello. In her acceptance speech, Perello said that this award would push them to keep working harder.

Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello

#2 Novak Djokovic acknowledges his peers in moving speech after winning World Sportsman of the Year award

Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer's record of most World Sportsman of the Year awards after winning it for the fifth time. He did so on the back of a record-breaking 2023 season that saw him win three Majors, two Masters title and the Nitto ATP Finals, and end the year as the World No. 1

During his speech, Djokovic acknowledged his peers present at the event and noted that individual athletes collectively agreed that they owed their success to their families and teams.

"There’s some incredible tennis players in the building tonight, Rafa, Carlos, Garbine, Martina, some incredible people that have made history of this sport and yes, we are individual athletes from individual sports but I think we will all agree that every success we owe (it) to our families, every success we owe (it) to our teams," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 also went on to thank his own family and team for a phenomenal 2023 season.

"My family is here with me tonight, my parents, my brothers, my wife, and I would like to also send a big thank you to my team that is not here today but they’ve been instrumental in my success in the 2023 that was one of the best season’s I’ve ever had in my life," he added.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz, Garbine Muguruza, Diede de Groot, and Alex de Mianur alongside Katie Boulter arrive in style

Some of the other tennis stars present at the event were Carlos Alcaraz, Grabine Muguruza, Diede de Groot, Alex de Minaur, and Katie Boulter.

Alcaraz looked stylish in a suit and presented Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham with the 2024 Breakthrough of the Year award. The Spaniard was the recipient of the award last year.

Show - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

New Laureus Ambassador and recently retired star, Gabrine Muguruza, also made an appearance and even interacted with the fans on the red carpet. She presented wheelchair tennis player Diede de Groot the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award.

Show - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Tennis power couple Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter were also seen enjoying the event and increasing the glamour quotient

Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

#4 Martina Navratilova announces Novak Djokovic as the World Sportsman of the Year in style

After Tom Brady announced Novak Djokovic as the 2024 World Sportsman of the Year, a video featuring a monologue by Martina Navratilova, was presented to the audience. In the video, she laid out the reasons for the Serb's fifth Laureus Award.

She chronicled the records Djokovic broke during the 2023 season and how he surpassed his contemporaries in doing so. The records he broke were the records for most Majors and the record for most weeks as the World No. 1.

"How good was Novak Djokovic in 2023? Well, he won three Grand Slams. But let’s be honest, some people have won three or more in a year, Novak’s even won three Grand Slams in a year before. But the thing with the last year’s three Grands, it took him to a total of 24, breaking Roger’s [Roger Federer] record, breaking Rafa’s record, and even breaking Serena’s [Serena Williams] record," Navratilova said.

"Okay, maybe you’re not convinced yet? In 2023, he broke Steffi Graf’s record of most weeks at No. 1. He currently has over 400. 400! If a new player became Number 1 today and stayed there, it would take them eight years to break that record."

Navratilova mentioned that Djokovic held 40 records in tennis as of 2023 before going on to call his 2023 season good enough to award him the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

"Okay, you say he had a good year for a tennis player, I say he had a great year for any athlete. In a sport where it’s impressive for a tennis player to hold one or two records, as of 2023 Novak holds 40," she noted.

"So how good a year did Novak have? Put it this way, good enough to win his fifth Laureus Award."

