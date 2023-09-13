“Torture, not culture” - Carlos Alcaraz comes under fire from PETA for attending bullfighting in Spain

PETA, an organization that advocates for the protection of animals, has chastised Carlos Alcaraz for attending a bullfighting event in Spain.

After losing in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open to Daniil Medvedev in a match that went to four sets, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz returned back home and was spotted participating in the intense bullfighting scene in the country.

Following his appearance at a bullfight event that took place on Monday (September 11) at the Plaza de Toros de La Condomina in Murcia, the Spaniard has been subjected to a great deal of criticism from the public.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has also called out Carlos Alcaraz for being a part of something which involves animal torture and bloodshed. The organization urged the 20-year-old to make a solemn oath that he will never again participate in an event of this nature.

“Tennis is a sport; animal abuse is NOT @CarlosAlcaraz! STOP supporting bullfighting!”

“CARLOS ALCARAZ, BULLFIGHTING IS TORTURE, NOT CULTURE. There’s nothing entertaining about the stabbing & torturing of animals-& the majority of young people in Spain reject bullfighting as the bloodsport it is. Please don’t support bullfighting and pledge to never attend another fight again”, the post from PETA on social media read.

Carlos Alcaraz will not represent Spain in the Davis Cup

Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Davis Cup Finals group stage following his US Open exit

Two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the Davis Cup Finals group stage follows his disappointing loss in the 2023 US Open semifinals against Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the tournament through social media, stating:

"I was really looking forward to playing for Spain at the Davis Cup in Valencia, but I have to listen to my body after a very long tour. I need to stop and rest, physically and mentally. The schedule is very demanding; there is still a long season ahead, and now it's time to recharge my batteries. Best of luck to the Spanish team! I will be supporting you strongly! Let's go!"

The World No. 2 will not be joining the Spanish team for the Davis Cup Finals group stage matches against the Czech Republic, Serbia (where a potential clash with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was highly anticipated), and South Korea. 35-year-old Albert Ramos has taken Alcaraz's place on the team, as confirmed by the Spanish tennis federation.