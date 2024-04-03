Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently had a fan moment with talk show host Kelly Clarkson and thanked actress Rebel Wilson for setting up the meeting.

Kelly Clarkson, a singer, television personality, and the first-ever American Idol winner, began hosting the daytime variety talk show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on September 9, 2019. The show has been a consistent winner of numerous awards and continues to thrive since its inception.

The latest guest on Clarkson's show was popular Australian actress Rebel Wilson who came to discuss her new memoir 'Rebel Rising' which featured a lot of funny stories, her weight-loss story, the tales from her relationships, how she dealt with fertility issues, and a lot more.

Among the audience was former tennis player and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, who is a big admirer of Clarkson. Stubbs was invited by Wilson, who set up a meeting between the two as the former took to Instagram to post a photo with Clarkson and express her love for the American. She also thanked Rebel Wilson for setting up this fan moment as she captioned her post saying:

"I have always loved @kellyclarkson and was lucky enough to get to meet her at this live taping of my buddy @rebelwilson on her show. Thanks Rebs for getting me this pic❤️! Total fan moment 😂 and i don’t care who knows it! 😆 she was lovely too."

"I wish I had my forehand like that" - Serena Williams compliments Jannik Sinner after semifinal match at Miami Open

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 14

Serena Williams was seen at the Miami Open during the men's semifinal matches between Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev, and Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. While the Bulgarian dug deep to knock the in-form German out, Sinner made easy pickings of the World No. 4, emphatically defeating Medvedev.

The American then met the two winners - Dimitrov and Sinner - post their wins. Serena complimented Sinner after watching his performance, wishing she had a forehand like the Italian's.

“I wish I had my forehand like that.”

The reticent Sinner asked her to not say that, seemingly implying that Williams herself had a phenomenal forehand.

“Don’t say that”

The American explained her reasons for calling Sinner's forehand incredible, stating that his racket speed and his power were unbelievable.

“No seriously, the racquet speed, the power… you’re unbelievable.”

