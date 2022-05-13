"Tough to see him in pain there at the end" - Denis Shapovalov after beating Rafael Nadal in Rome 3R

Denis Shapovalov has said that it was "tough to see" Rafael Nadal in pain towards the closing moments of his Rome Masters third-round win over the Spaniard on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Canadian lost a lopsided first set 6-1. However, he burst into a 3-0 lead in the second. Although he squandered the break advantage, Shapovalov broke Nadal again in the 12th game to level proceedings.

In a one-sided third set, Nadal was visibly in pain, with his movement severely limited as Shapovalov notched up his second win over the Spaniard in six attempts.

Internazionali Bnl @InteBNLdItalia Upset Aleeeert



fights back from one set down and takes out the 10time champion Nadal! 🏻



Shapovalov-Nadal 1-6 7-5 6-2



#IBI22 | #tennis Upset Aleeeert @denis_shapo fights back from one set down and takes out the 10time champion Nadal!Shapovalov-Nadal 1-6 7-5 6-2 🚨 Upset Aleeeert 🚨 @denis_shapo fights back from one set down and takes out the 10time champion Nadal! 👊🏻Shapovalov-Nadal 1-6 7-5 6-2#IBI22 | #tennis https://t.co/owFXSQwzV5

Following his win, Shapovalov expressed hope that Nadal's injury wasn't too serious and that he would be fit for Roland Garros.

"Definitely tough to see him in pain there at the end. I never want to see that, especially with a great legend like Rafa. I mean, hopefully he's okay," he said. "He brings so much to our sport. Hopefully he's fit and ready to go for the French. Obviously he's got a lot of matches under his belt this year. It's been difficult."

The Canadian opined that Nadal's great start to the season might have made it hard for him to "take it easy."

"He's been winning so much, I think it's almost been difficult for him to stop playing and kind of take it easy," he continued. "Looks like it's torn on his body a little bit. Hopefully it's nothing too serious and hopefully he's ready to go."

"It's definitely incredible to me to beat him, having match points against him last year" - Denis Shapovalov after beating Rafael Nadal

Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Five

Denis Shapovalov was happy to notch up his first win over Rafael Nadal on clay. At the same stage of the tournament last year, the Canadian squandered two match points.

After reaching the Rome quarterfinals on Thursday, Shapovalov said he was happy to get over the line this time around.

"It's definitely incredible to me to beat him. Having match points against him last year was kind of a hurtful feeling. Coming back here this year, I definitely remember that match. Obviously great tennis, but that one really hurt. Happy to get the win this time around. It's been like five years since the first time I played and beat him. Definitely great that I was able to do it, especially on clay," he said.

In the pair's first meeting in the Coupe Rogers third round in 2017, Denis Shapovalov beat Rafael Nadal in a third-set tie-break. However, he fell short in his four subsequent meetings with the Spaniard, including a five-set Australian Open quarterfinal earlier this year, before breaking through in Rome.

Internazionali Bnl @InteBNLdItalia



Djokovic vs Auger-Aliassime

Shapovalov vs Ruud

Sinner vs Tsitsipas

Garin vs Zverev



#tennis #IBI22 Last 8 LOCKED INDjokovic vs Auger-AliassimeShapovalov vs RuudSinner vs TsitsipasGarin vs Zverev #IBI22 Last 8 LOCKED IN 🔒🇷🇸 Djokovic vs Auger-Aliassime 🇨🇦🇨🇦 Shapovalov vs Ruud 🇳🇴🇮🇹 Sinner vs Tsitsipas 🇬🇷🇨🇱 Garin vs Zverev 🇩🇪#tennis

Shapovalov will now play Casper Ruud for a place in the Rome semifinals on Friday.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala