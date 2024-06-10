"Tournament I wanted to won since I was a little kid" - Carlos Alcaraz exults in making childhood dream 'come true' with maiden French Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz realized his childhood dream at the 2024 French Open when he defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in four hours and 19 minutes in the summit clash to lift La Coupe de Mousquetaires for the first time in his career. En route to the final, the Spaniard ousted J.J Wolf, Jesper De Jong, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sebastian Korda, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz was interviewed by Barbara Schett, Mats Wilander, and Tim Henman, who represent Eurosport, after the match. Schett asked the Spaniard if he was over the moon after winning Roland Garros, to which he responded that he was a little happy. The Austrian was shocked and immediately questioned him again.

"Well, a little bit," Alcaraz said.

"A little bit?," Schett asked.

Carlos Alcaraz explained how the journey to the title was great and shared that he wanted to win the French Open since he was five or six years old. He then said that it was a dream come true for him and he was ready to celebrate the moment with his team and his family.

"Yeah a little bit, it was a great journey, this last two weeks here since the first match until today. This tournament that I wanted to won since I was a little kid. I watched this tournament since I was five-six years old."

"Something great for me, a dream come true, and something I am going to enjoy for sure with my people."

A video of 12-year-old Carlos Alcaraz talking about his dream resurfaced after the Spaniard's French Open win

Carlos Alcaraz

A video of Carlos Alcaraz resurfaced online after the Spaniard won Roland Garros. In the video, a 12-year-old Alcaraz could be seen talking about his dream, revealing that he wants to win the French Open and Wimbledon.

"What is your dream if you become a pro?," the Spaniard was asked.

"To win Roland-Garros and Wimbledon," Alcaraz answered.

At the age of 21, Alcaraz has fulfilled his dream. The Spaniard won Wimbledon last year when he defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to complete one half of his dream. He completed the other half when he lifted La Coupe de Mousquetaires on Sunday, June 9.

With his win, Carlos Alcaraz is set to become the new World No. 2, overtaking Djokovic and coming just behind Jannik Sinner. The Serb dropped points after withdrawing from the tournament due to a meniscus injury, propelling Sinner, who reached the semifinals at Roland Garros, to the top.