Tracy Austin believes Emma Raducanu's split from Andrew Richardson was a mistake, says the Brit "should go back" to her former coach

Emma Raducanu's decision to part ways with her coach Andrew Richardson shortly after lifting her maiden Grand Slam trophy caught many by surprise. But Raducanu reasoned that given her own unfamiliarity with the tour, she needed to be with someone who had more "experience".

In her only appearance since winning the US Open, the Brit traveled without a coach. At the moment she is continuing to look for a suitable fit.

Tracy Austin, another player who lifted the US Open trophy as a teenager, recently weighed in on Emma Raducanu's decision to split from her coach.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel, Austin said she knows how it feels to find yourself catapulted to widespread recognition at a young age. She added that things can change quite a lot for players after winning a Slam.

The best way to deal with all the changes, according to Austin, is to put the focus back on the "foundation".

"I just put myself in Emma’s shoes and I kind of know what it feels," Austin said. "Everything just comes at you so quickly. All of a sudden now everybody wants a piece of you, they want demands on your time, they want a photo shoot here."

"She fired her coach," Austin continued. "That’s not something I think that she should have changed quite yet because there’s too many changes already. I think the foundation is so important – your family, your agent."

Austin also recalled seeing Raducanu share a "nice camaraderie" with Richardson, and reiterated that the 18-year-old needed to re-build the foundation. The former World No. 1 believes Raducanu will remain confident even in the face of all the changes, but that she will continue to need the support of her family.

"I'd say go back to Andrew Richardson," Austin said. "I saw them at the US Open before each match, they seemed to have a nice camaraderie. She needs to have something that's the same as that she had at the US Open."

"She’s stayed the same, she’s more confident, but everything around her has changed," Austin added. "So the parents they need to try to help her find that foundation again. Either go back to your old coach or really go for it and get someone who’s experienced."

Emma Raducanu hits the practice courts ahead of Cluj-Napoca

Following her second-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open, Emma Raducanu has now shifted focus to her next tour appearance.

The Brit will be playing at the newly-minted Transylvania Open, scheduled to be played in Cluj-Napoca later this month. The tournament also features her childhood idol Simona Halep and fellow Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza.

Raducanu was recently spotted hitting the practice courts ahead of the WTA 250 event. The 18-year-old posted a short video from her session on social media, captioning it: "getting some reps in".

Emma Raducanu @EmmaRaducanu getting some reps in 🔧⚙️🎲 getting some reps in 🔧⚙️🎲 https://t.co/7ujN7QAArQ

