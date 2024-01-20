Tennis legend Chris Evert underwent a third round of chemotherapy for treatment of the recurrence of her cancer.

The American had previously been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2022 but was successfully treated for the same that year. However, her cancer returned in December 2023, due to which she was unable to join up with ESPN for the Australian Open.

"I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season," Evert said.

The 69-year-old shared pictures of herself in a hospital bed, one of them with her ex-husband Andy Mill, as she said that she was undergoing her third round of chemotherapy.

"Onto my 3rd round of Chemo; halfway there - A reminder to get your checkups, know your family history, and be your own advocate with your health. Early detection is crucial! It doesn’t hurt to have a good support system like I do," Chris Evert said.

Many from the tennis fraternity sent their best wishes to the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, with her former on-field rival Tracy Austin commenting:

"Sending lots of strength and love your way Chrissie! Thinking of you," Austin wrote.

Gabriela Sabatini had a similar message for Evert, as the Argentine wrote:

"Sending you much love and strength."

Billie Jean King wrote:

"Thinking of you and sending our love and support your way."

Others who sent their best wishes to Evert on her cancer treatment included Rennae Stubbs, Daniela Hantuchova, Sabine Lisicki, Daria Saville, Mary Pierce, and Donna Vekic.

Chris Evert has a winning head-to-head against both Tracy Austin and Gabriela Sabatini

Chris Evert at the 2023 ATP Finals

Chris Evert faced both Tracy Austin and Gabriela Sabatini during her career and has a winning head-to-head record against the two.

Evert locked horns with Austin 17 times, winning on nine occasions. The most notable encounter between the two was the 1979 US Open final, which the latter won 6-4, 6-3 to become the youngest women's champion in the tournament's history — a record that still stands.

Evert and Sabatini locked horns nine times, with the former leading 6-3 in the head-to-head. The two faced one another in two Grand Slam fixtures, with the American winning both, including a French Open semifinal in 1985.