Training with Rafael Nadal in Australia will make Jannik Sinner grow: Corrado Barazzutti

Former World No. 7 Corrado Barazzutti recently claimed that his compatriot Jannik Sinner stands to benefit a great deal from his training block alongside Rafael Nadal ahead of the Australian Open. Barazzutti also believes that Sinner has what it takes to be a Major champion in the coming years.

The top players currently residing in Adelaide - including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem - have been permitted to have one training partner each to prepare for the year's first Major. Jannik Sinner is fortunate to have been chosen by Rafael Nadal, but the same might also be said of the Spaniard - who can pick up a thing or two from the incredibly talented Italian.

Corrado Barazzutti is a former French Open and US Open semifinalist who, until recently, served as Italy’s Davis Cup captain. In a recent interview, the former pro opined that Sinner’s stint with Rafael Nadal will be a huge learning opportunity for the former.

“Jannik Sinner will have the opportunity to train with Rafael Nadal in Australia and this experience will make him grow,” Barazzutti said.

Jannik Sinner is quite easily one of the most promising youngsters on tour currently, boasting a game and temperament well beyond his years. The 19-year-old’s run to the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open has convinced many that he is on the path to greatness.

Barazzutti believes that the onus is now on Sinner to fulfill the expectations resting on his shoulders. According to the 67-year-old, Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini are two Italian players who have Slam-winning potential.

“He will have to deal with the pressure,” Barazzutti added. “Everyone expects great results soon and will have ups and downs. I think that Matteo and Jannik can win a Grand Slam title in the future. Berrettini has already played a Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open. Sinner reached the quarter-final at Roland Garros."

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic will not be at the top for long, players like Jannik Sinner will take advantage of that: Corrado Barazzutti

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have thwarted the careers of several players by refusing to loosen their vice-like grip on the sport. The dominance and longevity of the Big 3 have been a huge obstacle for upcoming and established players alike.

But Barazzutti reckons that their time at the top is drawing to a close, and that players like Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini are well-positioned to offer more resistance to them in the big tournaments.

“The Big 3 will not be at the top for a long time and our players will take advantage and fight for the big titles,” Barazzutti added.