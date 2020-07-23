'Tranquil' Rafael Nadal extremely happy with the coaches at his academy

19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal recently expressed his satisfaction with the group of coaches at the Rafa Nadal Academy. In the latest video posted on the Rafa Nadal Academy YouTube channel, the Spaniard said that he was more than happy with the current coaching team.

Rafael Nadal is one of the most successful tennis players of all time, and he built the Rafa Nadal Academy in his hometown of Manacor so that he could give something back to the sport. The academy provides state-of-the-art training facilities to upcoming tennis players, and recently Bjorn Borg's son Leo started practicing there too.

I think we have a great group of professionals who are aware of everything: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal turned professional in the year 2001, and over the last 20 years he has won one Australian Open, 12 French Open titles, two Wimbledon Championships and four US Open trophies. The left-handed player has earned a legion of fans through his performances on the court, but even off the court he is greatly respected because of his extensive charitable work.

The Rafa Nadal Academy has, without a doubt, been a successful venture for the World No. 2. The presence of world-class names in the coaching team has helped considerably in that, and Rafael Nadal touched on the subject when he said:

"This has always been one of the main challenges, to create a good professional team. I am very happy with that, I think we have a great group of professionals who are aware of everything that happens at every moment of any kid here at the Academy."

Rafael Nadal also mentioned that he was 'tranquil' because of how reliable the people in charge at the academy are.

"This gives me a lot of tranquility; at the end, we have coaches with a huge experience, especially within the professional tennis circuit," he continued.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal along with Uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal then listed the coaches who not only ensure that the students get proper training but also assist the new trainers in inculcating the right practices.

"For example, my uncle Toni, Gabi Urpi, Marc Gorriz, Joan Bosch, Joel Figueras, or Tomeu Salva. For us to have this group of coaches that leads the project and creates the working methods, it gives us all great peace of mind and great confidence. It's also beneficial to the coaches that are new in the Academy and have a great desire to learn and work," the Spaniard said.

Lastly, Rafael Nadal said that he was satisfied with the way things were going on at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"I think that having these coaches as a reference who are able to guide them in all aspects, it is something very positive and so I am satisfied because I think players of all ages who have the opportunity to be here at the Academy will be treated and trained by the best," he finished.

Speaking of his tennis, Rafael Nadal is reportedly likely to skip the hardcourt season this year, even though he is the defending champion of the US Open. The King of Clay would look to continue his dominance at the French Open when the clay season gets underway.