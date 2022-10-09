Transylvania Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

Tennis action returns to the Cluj-Napoca for the second edition of the Transylvania Open — a WTA 250 scheduled to be played between October 10 - 16. Leading the field at this year's tournament in the absence of defending champion Simona Halep will be fellow Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova.

The in-form Ana Bogdan will lead a strong field of home players, including Jaqueline Cristian, Irina Bara, and Elena Gabriela Ruse. Anhelina Kalinina, Magda Linette, and other top players also feature in the jam-packed draw for this year.

What is the Transylvania Open?

First played in 2021, the Transylvania Open was a big hit on the WTA Tour. Home heroines Simona Halep, Bogdan and Cristian — who famously wore a Count Draucla costume to her matches — and the then reigning US Open champ Emma Raducanu drew massive crowds to the inaugural edition.

Venue

The Transylvania Open is played on the indoor hardcourts of the BTarena in Cluj Napoca, Romania.

Players

Top seed Barbora Krejcikova will take on Hungarian Damla Galfi in her opening match of the tournament, but can expect some stiff opposition from the likes of seventh seed Wang Xinyu and last year's quarterfinalist Jacqueline Cristian.

Ana Bogdan, the top-ranked Romanian in the draw, faces a tough opener in the form of Jule Niemeier — who reached back-to-back second weeks at Grand Slams at Wimbledon and US Open. Marta Kostyuk is another big name in Bogdan's quarter.

Second seed Anhelona Kalinina, Magda Linette, Anastasia Potapova and Ana Bondar, meanwhile, anchor a highly-competitive bottom half of the draw.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on October 8-9, with the main-draw action commencing on Monday, October 10. The first and second round matches will be played from Monday to Thursday. The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Click here for a detailed schedule of the tournament.

Prize money

The total prize money for the 2022 Transylvania Open is $251,750. The women's singles winner will walk away with a cheque worth $33,200 and 280 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $33,200 280 Runner-up $19,750 180 Semifinalist $11,000 110 Quarterfinalist $6,200 60 Second round $3,800 30 First round $2,725 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the Transylvania Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

