Transylvania Open 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The top players in women's tennis are now gearing up to compete at the Transylvania Open 2024 in Romania.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will be the top seed at the event and would enter the tournament on the back of a first round exit at the Australian Open. German veteran Tatjana Maria, Anna Blinkova and Arantxa Rus would also feature in the main draw and stake their claim for the title.

Meanwhile, defending champion Tamara Korpatsch has also announced a late entry alongside former World No. 18 Martina Trevisan.

Italian tennis sensation Maritna Trevisan had a season filled with ups and downs last year. She chalked up a runner-up finish at the Billie Jean King Cup in Spain while also reaching the semifinals of the 2023 Hong Kong Open. She has showcased her potential on the tour by reaching the semifinals of the French Open two years back, and would be eager to perform at a high level again.

What is the Transylvania Open?

The Transylvania Open is a women's indoor hardcourt event that is part of the WTA 250 series on the tour. This will be the fourth edition of the tournament, played in Romania.

Former Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu enhanced the popularity of the event during previous editions. However, both players would be unavailable in Romania this time around.

Venue

The Transylvania Open is played on the indoor hardcourts of the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Players

Former Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, Tatjana Maria, Arantxa Rus and Anna Blinkova are expected to be the top four seeds at the event. Alongside Blinkova, the Russian contingent would also include Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elina Avanesyan in the main draw.

While Elena Gabriela Ruse would be forced to miss the event due to injury, local favourite Miriam Bulgaru has recieved a wildcard entry for the second time at the Transylvania Open. The 25-year-old registered her first main draw victory in Cluj-Napoca last time around. She would be determined to present a tough challenge again at the event.

Schedule

The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 11, 2024. Tamara Korpatsch is the defending champion at the event, but would face stiff competition this time around.

Featuring a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles field, the top players on tour would attempt to make a fresh start after the first Grand Slam of the season at the Australian Open.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2024 Transylvania Open is $267,082. The women's singles winner would take home a sum of $35,250 while the runner-up would bag $20,830.

Where to watch

Viewers can catch the action live on Tennis TV.