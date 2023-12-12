"Travis Scott is wilding" - Carlos Alcaraz reacts to American rapper spray painting John McEnroe’s plaque amid sneaker collaboration spat

Carlos Alcaraz recently joined the online frenzy over the feud between John McEnroe and Travis Scott. Alcaraz shared a video of the rapper spray painting over the former World No. 1's plaque with his brand name, Cactus Jack, and commented that Scott was "wilding."

The controversy started when Nike announced a partnership between Scott and McEnroe to reintroduce the iconic Nike Mac Attack sneakers, which were first released in 1984. The sneakers were supposed to be redesigned in collaboration with Scott, who is known for his successful partnership with Nike, and his brand Cactus Jack.

However, things went south when McEnroe and Scott clashed over the naming of the shoes in a Zoom meeting with other Nike executives. McEnroe wanted the shoes to be called Cactus Mac, as a tribute to his nickname and Scott’s brand. Scott refused and said that Cactus Mac sounded like a "burger" and that he wanted to stick with Cactus Jack, which he implied was more marketable.

The heated argument was leaked online, sparking a huge backlash from both fans and critics. The feud escalated when another video surfaced, showing the rapper spray painting over McEnroe’s plaque with his Cactus Jack logo in orange paint.

The video went viral and drew reactions from the public. One person who seemed to enjoy the drama was World No. 2 Alcaraz. The Spaniard shared the video on his Instagram story on Monday, December 11.

"Travis is wilding! 😂😂😂," Alcaraz wrote.

A look into Carlos Alcaraz's preseason schedule

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off a phenomenal 2023 season that saw him capture six titles including a Grand Slam at the Wimbledon Championships, is now setting his sights on even greater achievements in the year ahead.

After a whirlwind season filled with wins at prestigious tournaments like Indian Wells, Madrid, Barcelona, and Queen's Club Championships, Alcaraz capped it off with a strong showing at the ATP Finals.

Before diving into 2024, Alcaraz will indulge in a relaxing vacation in the Dominican Republic. Returning to his training ground in Spain, he'll undergo intense double-session drills to refine his skills.

The highlight of his pre-season will be a much-anticipated exhibition match against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Saudi Arabia. This clash of titans promises an electrifying spectacle for fans.

With renewed focus and dedication, Alcaraz will return to his training academy for final preparations before heading to Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open.

